Paul E. Black

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
President Biden ’s physician on Friday determined he was healthy and fit to execute the duties of the presidency following his annual physical the day before his 79th birthday. Biden visited Walter Reed Medical Center for a colonoscopy and a routine checkup. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, broadly determined...
House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes, accused of bamboozling investors and patients into believing that her startup Theranos had developed a blood-testing device that would reshape health care, took the witness stand Friday in her trial for criminal fraud. The surprise decision to have Holmes testify so early came as...
Their names are Peanut Butter and Jelly, but a pair of turkeys will avoid being eaten as part of a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich after receiving a pardon Friday from President Biden . ”Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected on their temperament, appearance, and I suspect, vaccination status," Biden quipped to...
The U.S. and the United Nations called for proof of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s “whereabouts and well-being” Friday and called for an investigation into her allegations of sexual assault. The White House was “deeply concerned by reports that Peng Shuai appears to be missing,” press secretary Jen Psaki...
Pregnant women and their babies are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including death and stillbirths, according to new research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study analyzing data from the Mississippi State Department of Health found that the rate of death among...
Police opened fire on anti-lockdown protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam Friday ahead of demonstrations in several European cities against new Covid restrictions. Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters about police officers "felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves" more than once after protesters tore through the city's central shopping district, setting fires in their wake.
(CNN) — Sporadic protests broke out around the country Friday after a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty in the shooting deaths of two people during protests there last year. In New York, demonstrators shut down the Brooklyn Bridge, and in Portland, Oregon, they forced open a...
Comments / 0