Military

‘It’s a shocking truth' in U.S.

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed...

www.thederrick.com

capitalpress.com

Editorial: Inslee's inconvenient truth

Even governors sometimes run headlong into reality. That happened the other day when an opinion piece appeared in the Seattle Times about the COVID-19 vaccination rate among foreign guestworkers. Its main message: a higher percentage of farmworkers are vaccinated than officials thought. Medical Teams International, which the state of Washington...
realcleardefense.com

Don’t Assume the U.S. Will Fight China and Russia One at a Time

Beijing and Moscow are boosting their strategic coordination along with their militaries. China and Russia last week conducted their first-ever joint naval patrol in the western Pacific following a combined exercise in the Sea of Japan, highlighting the deepening defense cooperation between America’s preeminent competitors. While U.S. military planners have long hoped and often assumed that any conflicts with China and Russia might come one at a time, that assumption is increasingly questionable and even dangerous.
The Atlantic

Erdoğan’s War on Truth

Five years ago, I went to bed a scholar and woke up the perpetrator of a coup. With no evidence, the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has formally charged and prosecuted me for inciting the failed 2016 coup. A warrant has been issued for my arrest. I am part of a large and expanding group of alleged co-conspirators, the most famous of whom, Osman Kavala, one of Turkey’s most prominent civil-society organizers, has now spent years in jail for crimes he did not commit. The government is seeking life sentences plus 20 years for each of us. The Turkish authorities’ proof is invented and their reasoning is nakedly self-serving. But in the context of an authoritarian regime, none of that really matters: They control the press, the courts, and public opinion.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Health
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
