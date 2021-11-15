ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Britain's labour laws encourage illegal migrant crossings, says French minister

By Tassilo Hummel
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGss7_0cwuvobO00

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Britain's own labour laws encouraged migrants to attempt the perilous crossing of the Channel by dinghy and that it was France which suffered from London's own inaction.

British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the Channel from French shores has resurfaced in recent days after more than a 1,000 reached southern England in a single day last week. But Darmanin said responsibility lay at Britain's door.

"If the British overhauled their (labour) legislation - they started doing it but haven't gone far enough - there would be no people in Calais and Dunkerque", he told CNews TV, referring to the northern French port cities where migrants typically hunker down before attempting the crossing.

He added: why do they go to Britain? Because the British labour market functions, in many ways with an army of reserves, as Karl Marx would say, of irregular workers."

The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday that Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel would tell Darmanin this week that France must stop every boat loaded with migrants trying to cross the Channel.

French police say that while they are preventing more dinghies from making the crossing, they can only stem the flow. The migrants are too numerous, the shore too long and the smugglers too good at eluding security to intercept every dinghy, they say.

Darmanin said he was due to host Patel for talks on Monday evening.

"We don't need lessons from our British friends," he said.

"It is we who are negatively affected by Britain's policy. We will remind the British minister (...) that we need Britain to take decisions (...) and that we should stop being seen as a punching ball for Britain's internal policy squabbles."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK PM Johnson orders review into English Channel migrant crisis -The Times

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a cross-government review into the migrant crisis as he is “exasperated” by a failure to stem the number of crossings from France, The Times reported on Saturday. British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel from...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Exasperated’ Johnson orders Whitehall review into migrant crisis as Macron says UK ‘playing with our nerves’

The prime minister has asked his MPs for their support in doing more to reduce the number of Channel crossings, according to a report.Boris Johnson – said to be “exasperated” by the issue – has reportedly ordered a cross-Whitehall review into the migrant crisis and drafted in Stephen Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee government attempts to find viable policies to stem figures.More than 23,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, almost three times the total of around 8,500 last year.Mr Johnson told front and backbench Tory MPs the issue was a...
U.S. POLITICS
Las Vegas Herald

Britain Outlaws Palestinian Militant Group Hamas, Minister Says

JERUSALEM / LONDON - British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned the Palestinian militant group Hamas, a move that brought the U.K.'s stance on Gaza's rulers in line with those of the United States and the European Union. 'Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Karl Marx
Reuters

Belarus helped migrants cross into EU, Lukashenko says - BBC

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped migrants cross into Poland but denied they had been invited, the BBC reported. "I think that's absolutely possible. We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Labour Laws#French Police#Uk#Interior#Channel#British#Cnews Tv#Telegraph#Home
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Britain wants a ‘rich mix’ in the Lords, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain wants a “rich mix” of people in the upper chamber of parliament and wealthy businessmen should not be excluded from the House of Lords, Britain’s trade minister said on Monday after media reported that political donations led to peerages. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
AFP

France's Zemmour slips in polls as troubles mount

Support has fallen for French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour, who is widely expected to run for the presidency, according to a new poll that came amid reports of tensions in his campaign team. Sources inside Zemmour's campaign team have told French media of doubts about his capabilities in organising a presidential bid, which requires fundraising and the official endorsement of at least 500 elected French officials.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer needs to plan for a hung parliament

Table A1.6 is one of the most important parts of The British General Election of 2019, the essential book that has just been published. It shows what a wide band of possible outcomes at a similar election – such as the next one – would result in a hung parliament.Anyone unfamiliar with Table A1.6 might think that a parliament in which no party has a majority of seats is likely only when the two main parties are evenly matched in their share of the vote. Current opinion polls, giving Labour an average 37 per cent of the vote and the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy