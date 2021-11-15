ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

It is logically inconsistent to not support COVID-19 vaccination mandates?

carolinajournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgument: If you are for the school system requiring students to be immunized against diseases, and COVID-19 is just another disease for which a reliable, safe vaccine is readily available, then you should not be against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in schools. Readers may recognize that this is a syllogism—that...

www.carolinajournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Peters
Reuters

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Nov 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld its decision to put on hold an order by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting a challenge by his administration. A three-member panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Mercury News

OSHA suspends large employer COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended enforcement of its requirement that large employers nationwide ensure their workers are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly for the virus by Jan. 4 in light of a court stay, throwing President Biden’s controversial mandate into doubt. The decision followed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIFI Local News 8

Little issues statement after Biden administration suspends enforcement of OSHA vaccine mandate

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little commented Wednesday on the news that the Biden Administration, through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), announced it has suspended enforcement of the president’s vaccine mandate on private companies with 100 or more employees. The post Little issues statement after Biden administration suspends enforcement of OSHA vaccine mandate appeared first on Local News 8.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Mandates#Nc Policy Watch#The John Locke Foundation
WHIO Dayton

Cleveland Clinic announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic announced Friday that it would require its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees must receive the vaccine by Jan. 4, 2022, WJW reported. In a statement posted on Cleveland Clinic’s website, the clinic cited federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates in issuing their own directive for employees....
CLEVELAND, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state will follow OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday press conference that Washington will follow OSHA’s criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, pending current court challenges. The governor said the state is waiting for judicial decisions but will follow the criteria from OSHA on President Biden’s mandate, except where...
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
klin.com

Nebraska’s Response To Federal OSHA COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate:

In a statement obtained by KLIN News, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson issued this response to the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate:. “The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly declared that regulation of healthcare matters, including compulsory vaccinations, falls uniquely within the authority of the state, not the federal government,” said Attorney General Peterson. “For the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Trump and Biden Administrations recognized this. Yet now the Biden Administration is attempting to override state authority by using an executive order to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. By announcing an OSHA rule that is 490 pages long in its preprint form, it is clear that the Biden Administration is trying to create new law through executive order. This Administration has left us no choice but to go to court to protect constitutional boundaries of power and the 44% of Nebraska workers that fall under this unconstitutional mandate.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Crain's Cleveland Business

Employers brace for COVID-19 mandate requiring either vaccination or testing

As of Jan. 4, companies with 100 employees or more will have to either ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be equipped to test the unvaccinated for the virus on a weekly basis. Requiring this is the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued its emergency temporary standard (ETS) Thursday, Nov. 4, in response to the "grave danger" the agency says unvaccinated workers face amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

COVID-19 vaccine mandate for surveyors? CMS clarifies

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans on issuing COVID-19 vaccination guidance covering surveyors charged with inspecting nursing homes, an agency spokesperson confirmed. “CMS recognizes the importance of ensuring that surveyors who are charged with ensuring compliance with all Medicare and Medicaid health and safety regulations, including vaccination requirements,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wtva.com

Federal appeals court temporarily blocks COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

NEW ORLEANS (WTVA) — The federal appeals court in New Orleans temporarily blocked the Biden administration's vaccination mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees. A three-judge panel with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Saturday on behalf of the state of Mississippi, the Tupelo-based American Family Association and many other petitioners seeking a delay in the mandate's enforcement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YourErie

Hospitals to review and comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

10 Western Pennsylvania health systems, including the parent companies for both UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent have agreed to follow the federal mandate to have staff members get their COVID-19 shots by January 4th. Staff members who do not comply and do not get waivers for religious or medical reasons can be terminated. It’s […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
mynews13.com

Mandate prompts many Hispanic migrant workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, a day after the Biden Administration announced the federal coronavirus vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, many Hispanic migrant workers in Orange County went to their local vaccine site to get the jab. What You Need To Know. A Biden administration rule...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy