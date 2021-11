Lisa Ruth Rand is assistant professor of history at Caltech. Her first book, an environmental history of waste in outer space, will be published by Harvard University Press. It was a great week for American infrastructure on the ground. It was a terrible one for the global infrastructure surrounding our planet. On Monday, President Biden signed a bill aimed at updating America’s aging bridges, roadways and drinking-water systems, among other projects. The very same day, the Russian military shot a projectile into space, smashing one of its own derelict satellites into a plume of debris and sending astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling into emergency shelter.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO