Elderly driver dies after SUV overturns into Keuka Lake

A woman from Keuka Park was killed just after 3 p.m. in a crash that saw several first responders called to the East Bluff Drive area.

Deputies say they responded to the scene on East Bluff Drive to find an overturned SUV in Keuka Lake with several bystanders assisting in recovery of the driver.

The driver was identified by deputies as 86-year-old Barbara Miller. She was taken to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe a medical emergency led to the crash. Miller is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in it traveling down a driveway, across East Bluff Drive, and into the lake.

No other information was immediately available.