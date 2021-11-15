Officer injured after northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash early Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m., in the 2600 block of Morse Road when the officer crashed into a utility pole.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown, and the crash remains under investigation.

