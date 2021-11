CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."

