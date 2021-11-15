ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

London's FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners overshadow Shell cheer

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Monday, as gains in oil major Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) on plans to ditch its dual share structure were offset by subdued miners hit by global moves to reduce coal use and a big...

uk.investing.com

The Independent

Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned.OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “If we cut our own supplies of gas and oil faster than we can reduce demand then we will have to import more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

London midday: FTSE dips as energy shares take a hit; Royal Mail rallies

London stocks were still a little weaker by midday on Thursday, with energy shares under the cosh as oil prices slid. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,277.05. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The FTSE 100 continues to drift having fallen just short in its effort to reclaim pre-pandemic levels.
STOCKS
Financial World

Shell dumps the Dutch, set to move to London in steepest overhaul since 2005

On Monday, Royal Dutch Shell, commonly dubbed as ‘Shell,’ the UK-incorporated Anglo-Dutch multinational oil and gas behemoth, often contemplated as one of seven oil ‘Supermajors’, had issued a statement saying that the company had been brewing off an option to ditch out its dual share structure and contemplating a move to relocate its head office to United Kingdom from Hague, as a recent hike in Dutch taxation alongside growing pressures from climate change activists seemed to be taking a larger toll on the fossil-fuel giant.
BUSINESS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE finishes flat, GBP/USD higher, Oil falls

Shell shares higher on plans to scrap dual listing. Oil falls as COVID cases creep up, US considering measures to boost supply. Major cryptocurrencies steady after Bitcoin network update. By Samuel Indyk. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 was broadly unchanged on Monday as a decline in shares of miners countered...
STOCKS
CNBC

Shell ditches the Dutch, moves to London in share structure overhaul

Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, pushed away by Dutch taxes and facing climate pressure in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas. The Anglo-Dutch firm has been in a...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Shell proposes simplified single-share structure, move to London

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) unveils plans to streamline its structure, discarding its dual-share system in favor of a single line of shares, and to move its headquarters to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands. The proposal would align Shell's tax residence with its country of incorporation in the U.K.,...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Shell to Move Headquarters to London Amid Energy Transition

LONDON— Royal Dutch Shell PLC plans to consolidate its dual British and Dutch structure and relocate its headquarters to London, a move it said would help facilitate returns to shareholders and make it simpler to change up its portfolio of assets. The oil giant said Monday that bringing an end...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

AstraZeneca drags down UK's FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 12 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 index fell on Friday, dragged lower by drugmaker AstraZeneca following its profit miss, while commodity-linked stocks slipped as a stronger dollar dented metal and oil prices.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Miners lift UK's FTSE 100 to new 20-month highs, Burberry slides

(Reuters) -UK's blue-chip index hit fresh 20-month highs on Thursday as miners bounced on relief that property developer China Evergrande averted a default, although a slew of disappointing updates from retailers cast gloom on the sector. Luxury brand Burberry fell 5.0% after it said sales flatlined in the second quarter...
MARKETS
ShareCast

London close: Financials and resources drag FTSE lower

London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, as investors sifted through the latest US inflation reading, although AB Foods was on a tear after results. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.36% at 7,274.04, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.73% at 23,367.14. Sterling was weaker as well,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Banks, miners drag London's FTSE 100; AB Foods jumps

Nov 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 erased early gains to end lower on Tuesday, weighed by weakness in banks and mining stocks, while positive earnings outlook lifted shares of Primark owner AB Foods. After rising as much as 0.19%, the FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) ended 0.4% lower, as the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

FTSE 100 flat as banks offset surge in AB Foods

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 9 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 held steady on Tuesday as banks offset a jump in Primark-owner Associated British Foods that was fuelled by upbeat earnings outlook and dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks flat but Darktrace surges on broker note

London stocks were still flat by midday on Monday but Darktrace rocketed after last week’s heavy losses. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,303.96. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "Stocks are largely flat to start the session in Europe after a positive day Friday saw fresh cycle highs. Weak handover from Asia as Chinese import figures indicated weaker domestic demand. US futures are steady after another round of all-time highs on Friday.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Australia shares flat as strong miners temper losses in healthcare

(Nov 8): Australian shares were flat on Monday, as heavy losses among healthcare firms, consumers and banks were partially offset by gains in energy and miners, with Stanmore Resources soaring 24% on deal to buy BHP Group's stake in its metallurgical coal unit. The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at...
ECONOMY
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE finishes flat, GBP finds support after sell-off

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished flat on Monday in relatively quiet trade to begin the week. Abrdn (LON:ABDN) was the best performing stock in the blue-chip index as the investment company confirmed discussions are underway to purchase Interactive Investor in a deal that could be worth around £1.5 billion.
STOCKS
investing.com

Plug Power Jumps After Morgan Stanley Sees Potential for 48% Gain

Investing.com — Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG ) shares rose more than 10% Friday following bullish comments from Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd. Plug Power joined other EV stocks in Friday's rally. Byrd lifted his price target on Plug shares to $65 from $43, keeping an overweight rating after he...
STOCKS
investing.com

VNET Tumbles on Goldman Double Downgrade; Jefferies Keeps a Buy

Investing.com — VNET Group Inc DRC (NASDAQ:VNET) shares tumbled 14.5% Friday following a double downgrade from Goldman Sachs after it reported third quarter earnings on Thursday evening. VNET's report underwhelmed investors and caused worry after comments about regulatory uncertainty and competition despite it beating expectations on both revenue and EPS.
STOCKS

