Theater & Dance

Moira Buffini: ‘My friends who work in telly say, “Why do you do theatre? It’s so elitist”’

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

“It’s one of the great tropes of British drama: the manor house, on a dark and stormy night.” Moira Buffini has a naturally urgent, magnetic storytelling style. She has taken a break from rehearsals to talk about Manor, her new play opening at London’s National Theatre this week. “Who have you got in the manor house?” she continues. “The lady of the manor, the family. It starts with the family. There’s always a vicar. There’s always some kind of doctor. Then there are the uninvited guests, the strangers. So it’s playful. There has to be something playful about a play.”

It is 9am in a faceless London hotel, but atmospherically, we are in her manor house, the ebbing power of her feckless elite imperilled by encroaching fascists, all of them squabbling for a prize that may or may not survive the climate crisis. And yes: there’s also a vicar.

It is a play for our time, weaving together the disparate threads of divided politics, creeping authoritarianism and fear of the future into something intricately crafted and extraordinarily rich. “These were the anxieties that were keeping me awake at night,” she says. “You write plays because you can’t sleep at night; it’s the act of writing the play that enables you to sleep. It gives somewhere for all of this churning anger, rage, incomprehension and worry to go.”

Moira Buffini in rehearsals for Manor at the National Theatre. Photograph: Manuel Harlan

Buffini, 56, first broke through with Gabriel, in 1997. That play was a very similar sort of storytelling to Manor and, at that time, unconventional. Playwrights were assuming rock star status in the 90s – think Mark Ravenhill and the late Sarah Kane – and the expectation was that new work would be contemporary, radical and genre-smashing. Buffini arrived with this traditional, tightly crafted, second world war Guernsey-set play about a Nazi. It is an idea she returns to often: “What well-made plays do is put every single character through a grinder,” she says. “The structure does that. And you won’t get a good ending unless the characters go through a grinder.”

Even while she was educated at Goldsmiths in south London – which had just spawned a new movement of Young British Artists, as well as Britpop’s prime movers Blur – she “never felt in with the racy crowd”, Buffini says. She wasn’t the kind of person the Royal Court was interested in, she recalls, situating herself as an outsider to the prevailing experimental mood, “although Ravenhill, Anthony Neilson, all these people, I’m really fond of. And here we all are, now, the shaggy lions of the business. Old, falling apart at the seams; I don’t even know if you can call us mid-career any more.”

Buffini wrote Dinner , an absolute soaraway hit, also for the National, when she was heavily pregnant with her daughter in 2002, and – incredibly – by the time she was starting rehearsals, had a six-week old son (her kids are 14 months apart). It wasn’t the pregnancy, though, that made her creativity explode. It is quite typical of her process: when the structure is perfect, the play, she insists, more or less writes itself. She describes her characters as “just arriving on the page”, and herself as the writer, “struggling to keep up with what the character’s saying, struggling to write the scene down fast enough”.

Dinner was “a table, surrounded by darkness. There was nothing but this table in the world.” Six guests, two in a desperately unhappy marriage, a waiter, a starter, a main course, a dessert; very simple, extraordinarily successful. “They had to put on an extra show because the cast couldn’t get their friends in,” she says. “I remember standing outside with my tiny newborn and my big, just walking, one-year-old, watching all Harriet Walter’s friends – Kenneth Branagh! – go in, it was like an out-of‑body experience. I couldn’t go in because I had the double buggy.”

You can’t become the narcissist playwright when you’ve got a one-year-old whose nappy needs changing

Moira Buffini

She didn’t feel thwarted by the timing of her family planning; she thinks of it as a boon: “There’s nothing more tragically comical than the narcissist playwright. It’s a thing I’ve always dreaded. I’d die with shame. But you can’t become that when you’ve got a one-year-old whose nappy needs changing and a newborn who’s just puked. Real life is real life.”

Manor, too, starts with a couple who absolutely loathe one another, having an extremely credible argument. “Yes, it’s funny, isn’t it? I centre on these hideous marriages, and my husband is the loveliest man in the world. I sometimes wonder why there’s such an extremity to my work, when in my life, I’m constantly seeking calm waters. I’m not a thrill seeker at all.” Her sister, Fiona Buffini, directed Dinner and is also directing Manor. “I love watching her in a rehearsal room. There’s so much conversation we don’t need to have.”

If not saccharine, Buffini can seem like an extremely idealised human being. When she was four, her father died, leaving her mother to bring up three daughters (even closer in age than her own children). She seems to possess that distinctive reverence for harmony that is common to people who have been bereaved young.

There are, of course, those too young to remember what a massive deal it would have been to see Branagh walking into a play in broad daylight. Those audiences are more likely to know of Buffini from Harlots, a big-budget TV period drama about brothel workers , of which she was showrunner from 2017 to 2020. “I thought: let’s have a world where men wear yellow suits and shoes with bows. Let’s see what that world shows us about our own,” she says. “There’s something about sex work which has changed very little. Men pay women for sex, so let’s have a look at that. The world we chose allowed us to do it in such a way that made it palatable, that made it richly dramatic, and that allowed those women an agency that I think, with all the cacophony of the present, it would have been harder to see.”

Her screenwriting career, for both film and TV, has been prolific, particularly in the past decade – Tamara Drewe, the BBC’s Jane Eyre, Netflix’s Sutton Hoo excavation drama The Dig – and she says “I’ve got friends who work in telly, who go: ‘Why do you do theatre? It’s so elitist.’ And yet, when I was young, plays meant such a lot. The fact that you could have a worldview: I didn’t get that from philosophy or politics, I got that from plays, in a real and visceral way. They are a communal experience, both the act of making and the act of watching them.”

I wonder whether she would have been surprised, if someone had told her at the beginning of her career, that by 2021 the anxieties she was writing out of her system in plays such a Manor would be the creep of fascism and the end of the world. “Well, at the beginning of the 90s I had a job as a drama teacher in Holloway prison, and what kept me awake at night was the criminal justice system, all this powerful injustice that fed into it. So no, I don’t think I would have been surprised that things turned out quite badly.”

Manor is at the National Theatre: Lyttelton, London, Tue to 1 Jan uary .

