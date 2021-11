- - - Lily King isn't afraid of big emotional subjects: desire and grief, longing and love, growth and self-acceptance. But she eschews high drama for the immersive quiet of the everyday. King's latest book, her first story collection, "Five Tuesdays in Winter," explores some of the same territory as her beloved novel "Writers & Lovers." Here we inhabit the worlds of authors and mothers, children and friends; we experience their lives in clear, graceful prose that swells with generous possibility. This is a book for writers and lovers, a book about storytelling itself, a book for all of us.

