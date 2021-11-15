ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Hey Guys, What's The Worst Thing Your Pet Has Done?

 5 days ago

Andriyko Podilnyk/unsplash

My old cat was scruffy- gave me stitches and a couple of scars.
my dog princess- she's just overall annoying but probably pee on me. She had this excitement problem where anything remotely exciting would happen shed pee, and we were in the car once and she just peed all over me -_______- And also she eats me and my sister's underwear, along with razors and toothbrushes. >.>
well, she was quite the dorky cat lol, she would hide behind something (totally not noticeable ;p) and stare at your feet, then dart up and attack them. Like a sneak attack on your feet :L But one time i tripped over her and i fell on the floor, and my arm ended up stabbing into the corner of the metal wall heater. so I got up but didnt notice it at first, didn't feel a thing and there was no blood but i felt a bit of an ache after 2 mins and looked at my arm to find it looking like ground hamburger coming out of my arm.
My dog chewed up EVERYTHING when he was a puppy (naturally). I remember getting back from a family trip to Italy, where I had gotten brand new sunglasses that were really cute. It was hands down my favorite souvenir from the entire trip. I left it on the kitchen table, and then later found it on the floor completely chewed up haha, I was so mad.
I had a purebred collie that was the runt and had something wrong with his digestive tract. He used to wolf down his food, throw it up 15-20mins later, and then eat it again. Very disgusting, especially when he did it a night and you stepped in it in the dark..... He wasn't allowed to come inside much.
Just the other day my cat pooped right on my new shirt and i was going to wear it but grabbed it and got poo all over my hands :/ then threw up. Yea he didnt like his new kitty litter. wants that fancy pine stuff that cost 17$ a bag
My guinea pig peed all over our love seat. My mom was sooo mad

