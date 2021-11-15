Some light rain, snow showers arrive tonight; Warm-up arrives later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few light rain, snow showers tonight

Big warm-up through Wednesday

More rain arrives mid-week

Snow Totals Tonight

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will continue through the night but another chance for rain and snow will arrive, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

The chance for precipitation continues into the overnight hours. As the temperatures drop, light rain showers could mix with, or change over to light snow showers or flurries, mainly in areas north of I-70.

However, little to no accumulation is expected. Otherwise it will be cool and breezy with temperatures falling through the 30s overnight.

Headlines

TUESDAY: Not as cold of a day with highs reaching the middle 50s. It will be partly cloudy though the day.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer for the midweek. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. By Wednesday evening, rain showers will return and become more widespread by Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Passing showers are possible early by that will lead to a dry afternoon. Not as warm with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Temperature Trend

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s, with highs only reaching the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of passing showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with the chance for passing showers. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with another slight chance for showers. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

©2021 Cox Media Group