ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Some light rain, snow showers arrive tonight; Warm-up arrives later this week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Few light rain, snow showers tonight
  • Big warm-up through Wednesday
  • More rain arrives mid-week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NB96_0cwuqUn700
Snow Totals Tonight

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will continue through the night but another chance for rain and snow will arrive, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

The chance for precipitation continues into the overnight hours. As the temperatures drop, light rain showers could mix with, or change over to light snow showers or flurries, mainly in areas north of I-70.

However, little to no accumulation is expected. Otherwise it will be cool and breezy with temperatures falling through the 30s overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awAsH_0cwuqUn700
Headlines

TUESDAY: Not as cold of a day with highs reaching the middle 50s. It will be partly cloudy though the day.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer for the midweek. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. By Wednesday evening, rain showers will return and become more widespread by Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Passing showers are possible early by that will lead to a dry afternoon. Not as warm with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMv3a_0cwuqUn700
Temperature Trend

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s, with highs only reaching the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of passing showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with the chance for passing showers. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with another slight chance for showers. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Winter Weather Forecast: Below Average Snowfall, Warmer Than Average Temperatures, WBZ-TV Weather Team Predicts

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s be real – a winter outlook is an educated guess about future events months in advance. A lot can go wrong. The temperature tea leaves are a little easier to read, but in the snowfall department just one or two big events can greatly influence an entire season. Even years when we think the outlook is doing well (like 2017-18) a month like March can blow it all up. That entire winter went in perfect lockstep with our preseason ideas, until 2-to-3 feet of snow fell at the very end! Sometimes I marvel at the extremes. We...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: Some Rain, But No Major Storms Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s one of the busiest travel periods of the entire year, Thanksgiving week. If you’re not flying to grandma’s, your probably driving. Or, perhaps you have family and friends headed your way next week. There are enough headaches this time of year; busy airports, crowded grocery aisles, you don’t need any other sources of stress. Sure would be nice to take the weather off that list wouldn’t it? I think I can be of service. As of this writing, I do not see any major weather worries next week. We have been watching for a potential coastal storm for...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Cold Start#Radar#Meteorologist#Storm Center 7#Cox Media Group
spectrumlocalnews.com

Winter 2021-2022: colder to start with more snow likely in December

Our winter weather outlook is back. And this season looks to bring a bit of everything, which should please both the "snow hounds" and the "winter haters" of our community. Our formula, which we’ve been using since 2008, continues to provide accurate results. Let's look back at the winter of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues With More Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boat hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will be possible on Sunday, but mainly before noon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be turning windy and colder by late Sunday as a front moves through the area. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be much colder for Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on Monday afternoon, but a strong wind will make it feel like the teens. Look for the upper 30s on Tuesday, then mid-40s by Wednesday with a chance for showers. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2)(Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 59

Light wintry mix possible today; steady showers arrive overnight

A wave of light rain, snow and graupel is traveling over central Indiana this Saturday morning. The icy mix is not going to stick around all day and most of the activity is going to slide east of the area by 2 PM. Some clouds could even break later today, which will help temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 40s late in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Breezy Weekend With Possible Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — As a ridge of high pressure slides away from us, a return flow from the south/southwest will carry weekend highs well into the upper 40s, near 50. Extra clouds will be around this weekend. A 30% chance of rain showers develop Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Temps crash behind the front on Monday with highs around the freezing mark and wind chills in the teens. TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 34. SATURDAY : MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 48. SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Light Mountain Snow, Few Evening Rain Showers For Denver And The Plains

DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today and we’ll be on the southern fringe of that storm as it goes by. It will usher in some cooler temperatures for the weekend, kick up some light snow in the mountains and maybe even a few sprinkles or rain showers in Denver and on the eastern plains by this evening. There are a lot of outdoor holiday activities taking place this evening around the region, including the Starlighting in Castle Rock. The best window to see any showers in Denver and along the Front Range...
COLORADO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
49K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy