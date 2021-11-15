KYW Medical Report: Vaccine discussions with unvaccinated family members

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to most members of every family — which has led to a significant issue for some.

COVID-19 can be a very emotional issue, fueled by the loss of a loved one or the fear of getting infected and passing it on to family.

Meanwhile, in some families, there are individuals who refuse to get vaccinated. Not only does this present a safety issue to all involved, but it also can lead to serious discussions and fractured relationships.

Every family has different dynamics, but when it comes to the issue of a loved one refusing the vaccine, it is critical to not be judgmental. If possible, ask permission to find out why your family member is refusing, and know your facts.

Most importantly, honestly and openly express your concerns about the risk to yourself and others in the family, and establish plans to limit exposure for all involved.

