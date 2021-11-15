ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Mom who set powerlifting world record talks body transformation, 'mom guilt'

By Katie Kindelan
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamara Walcott, a mom of two from Maryland, said it was a sock belonging to her then-toddler son that changed the course of her life, putting her on the path of losing over 100 pounds and becoming a powerlifting champion. At the time, Walcott, now 37, was going through...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerlifting#World Record#Personal Record#Virgin Islands
Grazia

This Woman's Family Fell Out With Her Because She Lost Weight Before Her Sister's Wedding- But Is She In The Wrong?

Weddings are incredible. They are essentially parties on steroids, entirely dedicated to a couple’s super-strong bond and their love for one another (the best kind of party) and there are flowers everywhere. What’s not to love? And after almost two years of weddings being at threat of cancellation due to COVID-19, we’re all super excited to start attending them again.
WEIGHT LOSS
Indy100

Man ‘buys food for just himself’ when his date forgot her money and TikTok is divided

A woman has described a date she had with a man who apparently only bought himself food because she didn’t bring any money and TikTok is divided. Posting on the social media platform, the woman filmed the table on the date – showing food on one side of the table and absolutely none on her side – with text on top which read: “On our first date I didn’t have money so he only bought himself food.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
B102.7

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
101wkqx.com

His wife started cheating, so they started swinging!

Mark and Krystina have been together for 17 years, married for 15. Krystina loves Mark, but had trouble staying faithful as she struggles with the idea of monogamy. She had several affairs leaving Mark devastated, then they decided to try something different. The more they talked, the more Mark realized he wanted to see other women too. After some research, they settled on the idea of swinging. At first, being in a small town, they kept things on the down low. Then they moved to a larger area and are more open about their lifestyle. Krystina posts a lot about it on her TikTok which now has over 250,00 followers. They’ve received a lotta love about their situation, but also have lost friends. She says it’s changed their lives ‘for the better.’ Love, don’t judge!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

Deployed Dad Sneaks Into Sleeping Son’s Room For the Best Wake-Up Call Ever.

We can’t underscore enough how grateful we are for the sacrifice our service personnel make for our freedom every day. Wife and mother Meek Watts sees that sacrifice every day because her husband has been deployed “for a while.” When he managed to get some time off and came home for a visit, they didn’t tell their son he was coming so that they could give him the surprise of his life!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thedoctorstv.com

Mom Says Her Daughter was Transformed after MeRT Treatments for Autism

Four seasons ago we met Miriam whose daughter Raquel was a nonverbal person with autism until they tried a controversial treatment called MeRT. She says it’s been 8 years now since they began MeRT treatments and Miriam now works for the company that offers MeRT treatments and dedicates her life to helping other families.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy