Taskovski Picks Up IDFA Competition Contender 'Turn Your Body to the Sun' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaskovski Films has picked up “Turn Your Body to the Sun,” which world premieres in the International Competition section of IDFA, one of the world’s top documentary film festivals. Another film represented by the sales agency, “Radiograph of a Family,” won Best Feature-Length Documentary Award at last year’s festival....

Deckert Distribution Picks Up IDFA Competition Title 'Eat Your Catfish' (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales agent Deckert Distribution has taken world rights to “Eat Your Catfish,” directed by Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand and Senem Tüzen, which will celebrate its world premiere in IDFA’s new Envision Competition section. “Eat Your Catfish” is filmed from the perspective of Kathryn, who has become completely paralyzed...
First Hand Films Picks Up IDFA Frontlight Doc 'Name of the Game' (EXCLUSIVE)

Zürich- and Berlin-based sales outlet First Hand Films has acquired world rights (excluding Norway) for Håvard Bustnes’ “Name of the Game” ahead of its world premiere in IDFA’s Frontlight section, Variety has learned. The director’s previous credits include IDFA 2017 competition entry “Golden Dawn Girls” and “Two Raging Grannies.”. Bustnes’...
Taskovski Films Picks Up IDFA Titles ‘Where Are We Headed,’ ‘For Your Peace of Mind, Make Your Own Museum’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Taskovski Films has acquired two further documentaries: Ruslan Fedotov’s “Where Are We Headed,” which plays in International Competition at IDFA, and Pilar Moreno and Ana Endara Mislov’s “For Your Peace of Mind, Make Your Own Museum,” which plays in the festival’s Envision Competition. The sales agency recently picked up “Turn Your Body to the Sun,” which world premieres in the International Competition section of IDFA.
In ‘Where Are We Headed?,’ Ruslan Fedotow Depicts Tragicomic Universe of the Moscow Metro

Filmed over the course of one year, “Where Are We Headed?” – recently picked up by Taskovski Films – took director-cinematographer Ruslan Fedotow down into the Moscow Metro, where he found joy and sorrow commuting alongside each other every day. World premiering at IDFA, where it also got the support of the Bertha Fund, it played in EnergaCamerimage Film Festival’s Documentary Features Competition.
Lightdox Boards IDFA Luminous Title 'Museum of the Revolution' (EXCLUSIVE)

Swiss sales outfit Lightdox has acquired “Museum of the Revolution,” the feature debut of U.S.-based, Serbian director Srđan Keča, ahead of its world premiere in IDFA’s Luminous strand, Variety has learned. The documentary is set in Belgrade, where, in 1961, there were plans to build a grand museum as a...
Louis Hothothot to Follow IDFA Opener ‘Four Journeys’ With ‘A Big Dream’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After addressing his family’s decades-long trauma in IDFA opener “Four Journeys,” Louis Hothothot (Louis Yi Liu) is already developing another intimate story. In “A Big Dream,” he will follow an American girl who weighs nearly 250 kg and dreams of becoming an actor in Beijing. In a clip shared with Variety, his protagonist admits to struggling with self-worth because of the way she looks, rendered “uncastable” because of her size.
