Premier League

Norwich hires Dean Smith a week after he was fired by Villa

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich appointed Dean Smith as manager...

BBC

Dean Smith: Aston Villa sack manager after three years in charge

Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith after three years in charge. Smith, 50, leaves following Villa's 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Friday, the club's fifth successive defeat in the Premier League. Villa are 17th in the league, two points above the relegation zone. "This year we have not seen...
chatsports.com

Aston Villa 'eye up swoop for Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand with pressure mounting on under-fire manager Dean Smith after suffering fifth-straight loss'

Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand, with a view to hiring him as their new manager. The Villans suffered their fifth consecutive loss against Southampton on Friday, leaving them two points above the relegation zone and Dean Smith under huge pressure. Hjulmand is on the...
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Daniel Farke
Shropshire Star

Dean Smith thanks supporters in classy statement after Aston Villa exit

Former boss Dean Smith has expressed hope Villa can fulfil their European ambitions after thanking fans for their “love and support” during his reign. Smith was sacked on Sunday after three years in charge of the club he has supported since childhood, following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Dean Smith to make Prem history

Norwich City boss Dean Smith is set to make a Premier League history this weekend. Smith will become the first ever manager to take charge of successive Premier League matches against the same opponent after taking over at Norwich City. Norwich confirmed the appointment of Smith as their new head...
#England#Ap#The Premier League
fourfourtwo.com

Norwich City announce Dean Smith as new manager

Norwich City have confirmed the appointment of Dean Smith as the club’s new manager following the sacking of Daniel Farke ahead of the international break. Smith has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and will be joined at Carrow Road by former Villa assistant Craig Shakespeare. Smith took charge at Villa Park...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Norwich City appoint former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as head coach

Norwich [UK], November 15 (ANI): Premier League club Norwich City have announced the appointment of Dean Smith as their new head coach. Smith replaces Daniel Farke and makes a quick return to the league, following his departure from Aston Villa eight days ago. He has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal and...
BBC

Norwich City fans react to Dean Smith appointment

Norwich City has named its new manager as Dean Smith, who was sacked by Aston Villa the same weekend fans' favourite Daniel Farke left Carrow Road. As the Canaries languish at the bottom of the Premier League with just five points from 11 games, do supporters think Smith has what it takes?
World Soccer Talk

Dean Smith named boss of struggling Norwich City

London (AFP) – The Premier League’s bottom side Norwich City on Monday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, tasked with saving them from relegation. The 50-year-old Smith, who was axed by Villa on November 7 after five successive defeats, takes over at Carrow Road...
chatsports.com

Dean Smith wanted swift return to management following Aston Villa sacking because 'that's what I'm good at'... and new Norwich boss is relishing challenge of Premier League survival after putting family trips on hold

Dean Smith is back in management and his rapid return with Norwich is mixed news for his wife. On the plus side, he won’t have so much time on his hands that he ends up checking the fridge for out of date food and nagging Mrs Smith about any issues.
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
