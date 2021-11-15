ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

American Airlines bets on non-stop travel demand as it relaunches India flights

By Aditi Shah
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MS09r_0cwuoFaC00

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) relaunched flights to India this week, nearly a decade after stopping them, looking to capitalise on growing demand for non-stop travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, a senior executive of the airline told Reuters.

With travel demand bouncing back at home, American Airlines wants to expand its international network and India was "one of the biggest untapped markets" for it, said Tom Lattig, managing director of EMEA sales.

"A lot of customers really want to fly non-stop, particularly as we've come through the pandemic. We know there is huge demand for travel between India and the United States so there is an opportunity right now in the middle of the pandemic to come back," Lattig said in an interview in New Delhi.

American Airlines, which suspended services to India in 2012, started flying between New Delhi and New York on the weekend and will add flights between India's tech city of Bengaluru and Seattle in March.

If it succeeds with those two routes, it will add services to India's financial capital of Mumbai, Lattig said.

The expansion would also depend on the availability of aircraft as it awaits deliveries of wide-body aircraft from Boeing (BA.N), he said.

"There are more opportunities than we actually have aircraft for," Lattig said.

The U.S. carrier is already flying 90% of its pre-pandemic capacity at home and has even deployed widebody planes on some routes, Lattig said.

Demand from Europe and Britain was also strong, especially after the United States opened its borders last week, and demand from Mexico and parts of Latin America had exceeded 2019 levels, he said.

But the airline had yet to see any meaningful recovery in Asia, where it is flying less than 25% of pre-pandemic capacity, Lattig said, adding that the slow rate of vaccinations in the region was partly to blame.

Most of the current demand globally is from those visiting friends and family or for leisure. Lattig expected it would be the end of 2023 before corporate travel recovers to 2019 levels, with Asia being the slowest region to bounce back.

Lattig said as American Airlines looks to establish a presence in India, it was banking on its service and a four-class cabin to better compete with rivals like Air India, which was acquired by India's Tata Group, and United Airlines (UAL.O) - both offering direct flights to the United States.

The airline will also leverage its partnership with U.S. low-cost carrier JetBlue and code share with India's biggest airline - budget carrier IndiGo (INGL.NS) - to feed its network by connecting travellers from multiple cities.

"We're going be the newcomer and we are going to be aggressive about establishing a place for ourselves," Lattig said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after operational meltdown

American Airlines is giving flight attendants who work during the holidays a one-time holiday pay premium, the company announced in an internal memo. The increased holiday pay comes after an operational meltdown during Halloween weekend, which forced the airline to cancel thousands of flights partly due to staffing shortages. Flight...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air India#U S Airlines#Emea
TravelPulse

American Airlines Resumes International Travel with a Bang

American Airlines, and a bevy of carriers who fly globally, were more than prepared Monday for the resumption of fully vaccinated international visitors traveling to the United States for the first time in 600 days. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, American President Robert Isom said the carrier had...
TRAVEL
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: American Airlines begins non-stop Albany-Miami service

An American Airlines jet prepares for takeoff at Albany International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 6. American began non-stop service from Albany to Miami International Airport. The weekly Albany-Miami non-stop service will operate using an Embrarer 175 aircraft and will depart and return on Saturdays. (Photo provided)
ALBANY, NY
wrbl.com

American Airlines says it will pay more to fully staff flights over holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — American Airlines is giving flight attendants a bonus in an effort to prevent another operational meltdown during the holiday season. According to an internal memo that was shared with KLAS in Las Vegas, American flight attendants who work between Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 and Dec. 22 to Jan 2. will get a 150% premium.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Boeing
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
United Airlines
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wisely Bribes Flight Attendants To Work More

As travel ramps up faster than new hiring, American Airlines faces a dour new reality: it is constantly behind the eight ball when it comes to operations. With no room for error, a local storm can ripple through the system canceling thousands of flights, as we have witnessed over the last week. In an attempt to stave off repeat performances during the holidays, American Airlines is wisely incentivizing flight attendants to step up using the most persuasive arrow in its quiver, the green one: money.
DRINKS
mercyhurst.edu

American Airlines cancels many flights on Halloween weekend

As COVID-19 quickly approaches its second birthday, the nation and the world have seen that even in the midst of a pandemic, the world has remained relatively normal. Even with masks and social distancing in place, people around the world have continued to attend concerts, eat at restaurants and travel to visit their loved ones. However, there is still a reason to be concerned about a variety of things.
ERIE, PA
FOX 2

3 new non-stop Spirit Airlines flights begin today at Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS – Spirit Airlines has added new non-stop flights to three destinations out of Lambert Airport. Starting Wednesday Spirit will provide daily non-stop flights to Phoenix, Fort Myers, Florida, and Tampa, Florida. We found that many of the tickets are for under $50, one way. “We are excited to see Spirit Airlines continue to grow […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
live5news.com

American Airlines ending flights between Charleston and New York

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - American Airlines has decided to permanently end flights between Charleston and New York. The company says the decision is part of the airline optimizing their flying schedule to better connect customers. American Airlines canceled about 1,600 flights during Halloween weekend in Oct. Customers in Charleston can...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

Rip-off travel websites charging up to £72 for free passenger locator forms

Travellers are being warned to be vigilant about rip-off websites which are offering “help” with passenger locator forms in exchange for cash.“Instead of leaving travellers to use official government websites for their holiday paperwork, companies are offering to ‘help’ people fill out passenger locator forms (PLFs) on their behalf for a fee,” reported Which? Travel, noting that many of the offers pertained to foreign travel forms.Researching the trend for travel websites offering assistance, the consumer champion found sites charging up to $99 (£72) for the service.Of six countries’ forms they’d seen offers of paid assistance for, Which? found that...
TRAVEL
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy