When Peter Spiller took over the management of the Capital Gearing Trust (LSE: CGT) in 1982, it had assets of just £500,000. Now, 39 years on, the fund is valued at £864m and its shares have multiplied 237 times in value, equivalent to a compound annual return of 15%. Under Spiller, the trust has only had one down year, 2013, when it lost 2%. This performance far exceeds that of all stockmarket indices, both in terms of performance and volatility.

