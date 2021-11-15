ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Circle to invest in Japanese yen stablecoin as part of expansion to Asia

By Erhan Kahraman
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCircle, the United States-based issuer of USD Coin (USDC), has set its sights on thriving Asian crypto markets. In a move to strengthen its presence in Asia, Circle picked Singapore to establish a regional headquarters. The company is also setting up an investment arm called Circle Ventures, according to Circle CEO...

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Foundry USA becomes second-largest Bitcoin mining pool amid China ban

New York-based crypto-mining service provider Foundry USA takes the lead to become the world’s second-largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool after taking up a 15.42% share of the network. Data from BTC.com shows that Digital Currency Group-owned Foundry USA stands behind the pool leader AntPool by a hash rate of just...
SOFTWARE
nintendowire.com

Playtonic announces Tencent investment, major expansion plans ahead

The home of Banjo-Kazooie’s spiritual successor is plotting a massive future adventure. Playtonic Games has announced that Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent has purchased a minority stake investment in the company that will allow the developer and publisher to reach its aspirations. Playtonic will be more than doubling its headcount soon...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Allaire
CoinTelegraph

Eldrige leads Digital Currency Group's maiden $600 million debt funding round

On Thursday, the Digital Currency Group (DCG) announced that it has raised $600 million in a new credit facility, making its debut into the debt capital markets. The debt funding round was led by private equity firm Eldridge. The company stated that the increase, which provides DCG with a credit...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Japanese yen higher despite weak CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 113.93, down 0.28% on the day. Japan’s CPI edged up by 0.1% y/y in October, identical to the September gain. Higher energy costs were behind the increase, which would have been higher if not for a sharp drop in mobile phone fees. These inflation figures are certainly much more subdued than what we’re seeing in the US and the UK, where inflation has become a hot issue and is affecting monetary policy. Still, rising fuel prices is a major concern for consumers and businesses, and the government’s new economic package is expected to provide some relief. Many businesses have been hit hard by cost pressures, due to the weak yen, supply chain disruptions and high commodity prices. This hasn’t translated into high inflation, as most firms are reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Japanese Crypto Exchange bitFlyer Eyes Expansion with Acquisition

Japan’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, bitFlyer, is considering scaling up its operations by the acquisition of a small rival exchange, the Co-Founder, Yuzo Kano revealed in a recent Bloomberg interview. “We are thinking of acquiring a small exchange because we are not super big,” Kano said while speaking at the sidelines...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Binance​.US aims for ‘mega funding,’ reveals CZ

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ,” revealed that the United States branch of worldwide crypto exchange Binance.US is expected to complete a funding round to raise a “couple hundred million.”. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, CZ claimed that he was unaware of the precise amount. However,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Japanese Yen#Stablecoin#Usd Coin#Asian#Circle Ventures#Bloomberg#Usdc
Robb Report

Swiss Watch Exports Have Skyrocketed to the Highest Monthly Level in 7 Years

It’s no secret that the watch market has been booming, and now there’s even more proof. In the wake of two multimillion-dollar Geneva watch auctions held by Christie’s and Sotheby’s, respectively, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FHS) has announced that exports of luxury timepieces are continuing on an upward trajectory. In the month of October, exports totaled an eye-popping CHF 2.1 billion (approximately $2.26 billion at current exchange), which is the highest monthly figure in seven years. For context, that’s an increase of 12.5 percent year-on-year, as well as a 4.8 percent jump from October 2019. According to the FHS, the...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

$400M funding round to help Gemini build in the decentralized metaverse

The Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange, Gemini, will allocate capital from its $400-million funding round into building a “Gemini experience in different Metaverses.”. Gemini announced that it had closed a $400-million equity growth funding round at a valuation of $7.1 billion on Thursday, marking the first time the firm had sought outside financing. Morgan Creek Digital led the round with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners and Marcy Venture Partners to name a few.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Reserve Bank warns Aussies over punting on ‘fad driven’ cryptocurrencies

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has warned Aussie investors about speculating on digital assets as it casts doubt over the entire crypto sector. During a Thursday address to the Australian Corporate Treasury Association, the RBA’s head of payments policy Tony Richards offered an overview on distributed ledger tech, crypto assets, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
MARKETS
poundsterlinglive.com

Japanese Yen Outperforms and Could Grow Stronger for Longer

As virus restrictions stoke demand for safe-havens. Pulling JPY back from brink of breakdown on charts. The Japanese Yen towered over all major currencies including the Dollar and Pound ahead of the weekend as international capital sought the refuge of safe-haven assets, extending a run of outperformance that might have scope to continue over the coming week.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
CoinTelegraph

Inflationary winds from around the world spell a sea change for Bitcoin

Is the global economy in uncharted territory now vis-a-vis Bitcoin (BTC) and inflation? During most of the cryptocurrency’s brief life, the economic environment has been generally pro-growth with stable prices but recently, there are fresh warnings of an inflationary storm. If so, what does it mean for Bitcoin, long promoted...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Understanding Emerging Markets As Part Of Your Investment Portfolio

Ty Bernicke, CFP®, is President and Executive Wealth Manager at Bernicke Wealth Management based in Eau Claire, WI. Over the 24 years that I have been in the investment business, there have been periods of excitement surrounding emerging market stocks. Emerging market stocks are domiciled in countries with fast-growing economies that are entering into the global scene. Investors frequently view these faster-growing countries as ideal investment opportunities without fully understanding the extent of their investment. Before investing in emerging market stocks, it may be beneficial to understand one of the potential pitfalls associated with this type of investing: concentration risk.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CoinTelegraph

Cryptomeria Labs announces successful strategic funding round at $17M valuation

Singapore, November 18, 2021 — Cryptomeria Labs announced today that it has attracted strategic investments in a recent round of funding that brings the company valuation to $17 million. The new venture studio is the brainchild of the team behind Cryptomeria Capital, a venture capitalist (VC) fund investing in early-stage...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
AFP

India's biggest-ever IPO Paytm slumps on market debut

Indian mobile payments giant Paytm lost a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, after raising $2.5 billion in the country's biggest ever IPO, as traders questioned whether the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit. Asia's third-largest economy has been in a grip of an initial public offering frenzy, with start-ups attracting billions of dollars in investment in a bright spot in the Covid-battered economy. But while Paytm has established a leading position in the fast-growing marketplace for mobile payments it has lost money in each of the past three years and its market debut showed the limits of investor appetite. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once named as India's youngest billionaire, wiped away tears from his eyes when the national anthem was played at the opening ceremony before trading began on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Fidelity clears regulatory hurdle to become Canada’s first institutional Bitcoin custodian

As reported by The Globe and Mail, Fidelity Clearing Canada received approval from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada on Wednesday to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) trading and custody platform. It is designed for use by institutional investors — such as pension funds, portfolio managers and mutual funds — and would be a first-of-a-kind service in the country.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Social trading platform Bingbon completes rebrand to BingX

Singapore, November 18, 2021 — Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform Bingbon has completed a revamp of its entire corporate structure while taking on a new name – BingX. The adoption of the new trademark follows a period of significant growth for the exchange, which has in recent years built...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy