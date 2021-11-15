Photos: Adele stuns in 'One Night Only' concert special

The first trailer for Adele’s forthcoming CBS TV special has been released.Airing on Sunday (14 November), Adele: One Night Only will see the singer sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and give a live performance to an intimate crowd outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. You can find out everything you need to know about the special here.“Nobody’s more compelling with truth than Adele,” Winfrey says in the trailer, describing the TV event as a “very special night”.Speaking about her performance for the special, Adele said: “It will look really elegant, then I’ll tell a load...
Photos: Paul McCartney, daughter Mary walk red carpet at 'The Beatles: Get Back' premiere Paul McCartney (left) and Mary McCartney attends the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Empire on November 16, 2021, in London. (Kate Green/Getty Images)
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
Kimora Lee Simmons is kicking off the giving season in a special way. On Wednesday, the 46-year-old fashion designer visited the Good Shepherd Center in Los Angeles to celebrate a 'Friendsgiving' with community residents alongside her 12-year-old sons Kenzo and Gary plus son Wolfe, 6. The mom of five and...
Photos: Lorde, other stars shine at Guggenheim International Gala 2021 Lorde performs onstage at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala on November 17, 2021, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum)
Photos: 'House of Gucci' stars walk the red carpet at New York premiere Adam Driver and Lady Gaga attend the "House of Gucci" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 16, 2021, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's fans are still gushing over them after they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Oklahoma, but there's more reason to be excited as the former is reportedly pregnant; is this true?. According to a report published by In Touch Weekly, the power couple...
Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Celine Dion recently surprised fans when she revealed she had been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that meant she wouldn't be able to go ahead with her new Las Vegas residency, and now her sister, Claudette Dion, has given an update on her health. Speaking to French magazine,...
Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
After the rapper was murdered in his native Memphis, his partner of nearly a decade and mother of his two children is thanking people for their support. After rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in his native Memphis on Nov. 17 at the age of 36, his longtime love, Mia Jaye, has issued a statement about the support she’s received and the pain she’s feeling.
The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
It was recently confirmed that Chris Stapleton is featured on Adele’s new album, 30. And now the two might be performing together at the CMA’s on November 10th. Adele recently teased the video for her and Stapleton’s song ‘Easy On Me’ on social media. So where do the rumors come...
Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
Y&R is gearing up for the return of Chance Chancellor. However, he’s going to look a little different once again. Conner Floyd will take over the role of Chance from actor Donny Boaz who was fired last year. In February 2020, Donny announced that he is no longer part of the CBS soap.
Blake Shelton, reportedly, wants belly fats gone in time for holiday feasts!. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shocked everyone when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July. Wedding rumors plagued the couple after the No Doubt singer was seen donning a diamond ring on her left hand.
