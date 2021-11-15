ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

3 shoulder exercises that make your arms look toned and your waist look smaller

By Rachel Hosie
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltUfE_0cwumMph00
The dumbbell overhead press is a great exercise for training the shoulders.

Getty/Mike Harrington

  • Strong shoulders are helpful for an array of exercises and other movements.
  • They play a key part in an athletic physique, making arms look toned and the waist look smaller.
  • Emma Storey-Gordon, a personal trainer, shared the best three exercises to build them.

Strong shoulders not only allow you to perform a variety of movements effectively but can shift the look of your physique.

The appearance of toned arms often comes down to having defined shoulders. "Shoulders give your arms a nice shape," Emma Storey-Gordon, a personal trainer and sports scientist, told Insider.

More shapely shoulders can also make a person's waist look smaller, whether you're aiming to create an "hourglass" silhouette or "triangle" one.

Most upper-body exercises use the shoulders to some extent, Storey-Gordon said.

"Muscles don't work in isolation in the way most people think," she said. "You will notice this if you have ever injured your shoulder - they are pretty key in many movements."

The 3 best exercises to build your shoulders

Storey-Gordon shared three of the best exercises for the shoulders.

To ensure that you're not "cheating" the movement and that your form is correct, Storey-Gordon advises getting a professional to teach you the right technique and make sure you're focusing on the muscles you're engaging while doing the exercises.

Shoulder press

The shoulder press can be performed with a barbell, dumbbells, or a machine.

If you're using a barbell, start in a front rack position, with the bar at shoulder height, feet hip-width apart, and the core engaged.

Lateral raises

Lateral raises are performed from a standing position with a dumbbell in each hand. Raise your arms to the side to shoulder height, with a soft bend at the elbow and palms facing the ground, and then lower again.

Be sure to do these in a controlled manner rather than by swinging the dumbbells up, Storey-Gordon said. "They are very humbling," she said. "You are unlikely to be able to lift as heavy as you can with other exercises or increase the weight as often."

Rear delt flies

To perform rear delt flies , hold a dumbbell in each hand, stand with your feet hip-width apart, and bend at the hips so your torso is about 45 degrees to the ground, keeping your back straight with a soft bend in the knee. This is your starting position.

Keeping your head and neck in line with your back, and with a slight bend at the elbow, raise your arms to the side to shoulder level, with the palms facing inwards, and then lower again.

"You can do these with dumbbells, but I prefer to use cables or bands, as you get a more constant tension," Storey-Gordon said.

She advises performing rear delt flies and lateral raises in higher rep ranges with lower weights (10 to 20 reps per set) rather than lower reps with heavy weights to get the best results.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overhead Press#Waist#Hips#Lateral
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Using Dumbbells

Dumbbell exercises are an excellent way to lose body fat, including on your stomach. While you can't spot reduce abdominal fat, losing weight all over your body eventually helps you lose belly fat. Aside from essential healthy habits such as getting the right amount of sleep, eating a nutrient-dense diet...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Add This Smoothie to Your Diet to Drop a Clothing Size and Heal Your Thyroid

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin-spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved: “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe boasts a secret superpower: It’s loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” the doc noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin-spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

8 Best Lower Abs Workouts to Strengthen Your Core and Prevent Injury

These lower abs workouts will help you to develop your midline, carve new abs and build a stronger core. Remember that without an intelligent nutrition plan, you will never see the results of your hard work, if that is what you want. Lower Abs Workouts. These Lower Abs Workouts are...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

3 Bone-Density Building Exercises

Research has shown exercise is beneficial for increasing and maintaining bone density. However, knowing which exercises are the best at bone building requires a quick dip into recent research. As a living and evolving tissue, our bones are constantly remodeling. Specialized bone cells called osteoclasts absorb bone tissue such as...
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Want a Flatter Stomach? Do These 4 Exercises Every Morning, Trainer Says

Many of my clients come to me with a common fitness goal: They want to lose fat, build muscle, and get a flatter stomach. In order to get a flatter stomach, you have to be doing the right things consistently: Strength training, eating at a calorie deficit, and getting in your daily steps. If you don't do any of those things, then you're not going to slim down your waistline—no matter how many crunches, situps, and side bends you perform.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Habit That Gives You Visceral Fat, Says Science

Getting in shape isn't just about working out and burning calories. It's also essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle and understanding that not all body fat is created equal. It's stored in our bodies differently, therefore it's important to know the habits that contribute to expanding our waistline and how to stop it.
DRINKS
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
barbend.com

What is Kettlebell Flow? Your Guide to This Dynamic Form of Exercise

If you despise slogs on or repetition bouts of biking, then keep reading. If you didn’t know,. improving your cardio is heart-healthy and can grant you the conditioning to lift heavier weight for more reps (which equals greater gains). Your cardio doesn’t have to be traditional, but it does have to be effective. Kettlebell flows in particular have some unique benefits that will leave you a stronger, better conditioned, and more versatile athlete.
WORKOUTS
Esquire

Godfather of Bodybuilding Charles Glass Breaks Down an Arm-Building Superset

Charles Glass is a legendary figure in the bodybuilding community, a former pro competitor and Mr. Olympia contestant turned trainer who has worked with the likes of Flex Wheeler. His reputation as a mainstay in the sport for over 35 years has earned him the nickname of the "Godfather of Bodybuilding"—so when he drops some training knowledge, it's worth your while to pay attention.
WORKOUTS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Walking's 'sister activity' may burn more calories

Walking is the most popular aerobic physical activity in the United States, with 111 million people hitting the pavement in 2018 as part of their fitness goals. In addition, walking's sister activity, hiking, enticed 57.8 million Americans to get out on the trails in 2020, a figure that has increased notably since 2014.
WORKOUTS
Insider

Insider

193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy