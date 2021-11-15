ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dean Smith ready to fight for survival after ‘whirlwind’ Norwich appointment

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tez0g_0cwumK4F00

Dean Smith has his sights on delivering Premier League survival following his appointment as Norwich head coach.

The 50-year-old has made a swift return to the dugout just a week after he was sacked by Aston Villa following five straight Premier League defeats, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at Carrow Road.

Smith replaces Daniel Farke, who was also axed last weekend despite overseeing Norwich’s first win of the season.

That victory at Brentford left the Canaries still bottom of the table and five points from safety.

Smith, who successfully fought a relegation battle with Villa during the 2019-20 season and will be assisted by Craig Shakespeare, told the club’s website: “It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League.

“Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over last four and a half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.

“Norwich City is a big club. I was brought up in an era when Norwich were competing in Europe – I remember those times well and whenever I’ve visited Carrow Road and Norwich you can really sense the connection between the fans, staff and players. Together, we all have to make Carrow Road a really tough place for visiting teams.

“From the age of 16 I’ve been working in football. I think in that time I’ve had four months out and didn’t enjoy it. It’s great to get straight back in with a club that are determined to be progressive.

“I’ve always worked to improve and develop players – with that obviously comes improved performances. I was really impressed with the idea, structure and vision that is already in place at the club.”

Sporting director Stuart Webber said Smith’s track record made him the right man for the job and revealed he had been a “long-term target”.

“I have admired his work for some time and he has been a long-term target in the event that we needed to appoint a new head coach,” said Webber.

“Dean has an outstanding track record and as soon as he made it clear that he was ready to go straight back into a managerial role we contacted him immediately.

“He shares the same values and vision as the club, has a proven track record of winning games in the Premier League as well as developing players and building a winning culture and mentality.”

Smith’s first game at the helm will be at home to Southampton on Saturday – the same opponents as his last match in charge of Villa.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Norwich confirm Dean Smith as new head coach

Norwich have appointed Dean Smith as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 50-year-old has made a swift return to the dugout just a week after he was sacked by Aston Villa. Smith replaces Daniel Farke, who was also axed last weekend despite overseeing Norwich’s first win of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who should Aston Villa and Norwich turn to after Dean Smith and Daniel Farke’s surprise sackings?

The timing was perplexing, in each case.First to go was Daniel Farke, fired by Norwich within hours of the club's first Premier League win of the season, a 2-1 victory at Brentford.Next was Dean Smith, who was afforded fewer than 48 hours after overseeing Aston Villa's 1-0 away loss to Southampton in the top flight.Despite the points collected against the Bees, Norwich remain rooted to bottom of the table. Farke's dismissal in itself was therefore not entirely shocking, which cannot be said of the announcement's immediacy after a win that fans will hope serves as the light to guide...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Shakespeare
Person
Stuart Webber
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Daniel Farke
Tribal Football

Norwich set to name Dean Smith new manager

Dean Smith is set to become the new Norwich City head coach. The final details are being sorted for the ex-Aston Villa boss to replace Daniel Farke, who was sacked by the Canaries last Saturday. Craig Shakespeare, who worked with Smith at Villa, is expected to be his assistant, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Dean Smith agrees Norwich terms

Dean Smith is set to take charge of Norwich City. Norwich are set to appoint Smith at Carrow Road on a deal until 2024. The Athletic reports the ex-Aston Villa gaffer has verbally agreed to take charge of struggling Canaries. Former Leicester and Villa assistant Craig Shakespeare is expected to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Canaries#The Premier League
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Dean Smith to make Prem history

Norwich City boss Dean Smith is set to make a Premier League history this weekend. Smith will become the first ever manager to take charge of successive Premier League matches against the same opponent after taking over at Norwich City. Norwich confirmed the appointment of Smith as their new head...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

IT'S DONE: Dean Smith takes charge of Norwich City

Norwich City have confirmed Dean Smith as the club's new head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal. The former Aston Villa boss, 50, succeeds Daniel Farke, who was sacked with the Canaries bottom of the Premier League, five points adrift of safety. Craig Shakespeare, who worked with Smith at Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Norwich striker Ashton happy with Smith appointment: Exciting

Rangers great Ally McCoist insists Dean Smith takes the Norwich City with the aim of staying up. Many have already predicted the former Aston Villa manager will struggle to keep Norwich up and McCoist believes the task in front of him is huge. He told talkSPORT: “They cannot accept relegation....
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

New Norwich manager Dean Smith is set to bring midfielder Todd Cantwell back in from the cold at Carrow Road as the Canaries boss plots their fight against the Premier League drop

Dean Smith is set to bring star midfielder Todd Cantwell in from the cold after he sealed his quickfire return to management with Norwich. Smith was confirmed as Norwich head coach on Monday on a two-and-a-half-year deal, following his departure from Aston Villa earlier this month. He will be joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Lambert on Smith appointment: Norwich have a good man in charge

Paul Lambert has welcomed the appointment of Dean Smith as Aston Villa manager. The Scot left Carrow Road for Aston Villa after keeping City in the Premier League, and believes Smith has the experience to repeat that feat. Smith was only out of work for eight days following his Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Dean Smith wanted swift return to management following Aston Villa sacking because 'that's what I'm good at'... and new Norwich boss is relishing challenge of Premier League survival after putting family trips on hold

Dean Smith is back in management and his rapid return with Norwich is mixed news for his wife. On the plus side, he won’t have so much time on his hands that he ends up checking the fridge for out of date food and nagging Mrs Smith about any issues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
103K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy