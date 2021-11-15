ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow showers, near-freezing temperatures could lead to slick spots in Pittsburgh area

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXDly_0cwum39900
(Pixabay/Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — It will look and feel like winter as you head out the door Monday.

Watch for icy areas from overnight snow showers. Temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark and, while there won’t be widespread issues, there will be some slick spots heading out the door.

Snow showers will wind down during the day Monday, but the cold and wind will hang in. Temperatures will struggle back toward 40 degrees, with the wind making it feel like the lower 30s much of the afternoon.

Temperatures will moderate a bit Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies.

A nice warm-up will make it into the area Wednesday, with many areas topping 60 degrees.

The next chance of rain comes Thursday.

Dry conditions for Light Up Night

A chilly morning will transition into a cool day. Temperatures start in the 20s for most. Washington started the day in the teens. High pressure keeps us dry today. Quiet conditions stick around for the Annual Light Up Night. Highs will be near 50 today. After sunset, Pittsburgh’s Light Up...
