Snow showers, near-freezing temperatures could lead to slick spots in Pittsburgh area

(Pixabay/Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — It will look and feel like winter as you head out the door Monday.

Watch for icy areas from overnight snow showers. Temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark and, while there won’t be widespread issues, there will be some slick spots heading out the door.

>>LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR<<

Snow showers will wind down during the day Monday, but the cold and wind will hang in. Temperatures will struggle back toward 40 degrees, with the wind making it feel like the lower 30s much of the afternoon.

Temperatures will moderate a bit Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

A nice warm-up will make it into the area Wednesday, with many areas topping 60 degrees.

The next chance of rain comes Thursday.

Cox Media Group