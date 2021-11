On Sunday, Novak Djokovic picked up his 37th Masters 1000 title at the Rolex Paris Masters 2021. With this victory, he has inched ahead of Rafael Nadal who has 36 such titles. He has also started his 346th week as the world no. 1, having overtaken Roger Federer’s record of 310 weeks earlier this year. He also left Pete Sampras behind with 7 year-end world no. 1 finishes. With so many records cemented in one week, the old favorite topic has resurfaced, and the debate rekindled: Who is the greatest male tennis player of all times?

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO