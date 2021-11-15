ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Children’s Museum Set To Kick Off Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DA4Gx_0cwuiHHE00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the spirit of helping others, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is once again hosting its Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.

The drive kicks off Monday and will run through December 15.

You can drop off gently used sweaters in collection bins near the museum.

Over the past 21 years, almost 44,000 sweaters have been collected and given to families across the region.

For more information about the sweater drive, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Rudolph, Santa’s Other Reindeer On Display At Hershey Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HERSHEY (KDKA) — Rudolph and the rest of Santa’s reindeer are hanging out at Hershey Park. It’s the only place in the Northeast where you can get an up-close look at all nine reindeer. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Hershey Park is also decked out for the holidays. The park is decorated with five million lights.
CBS Pittsburgh

Guide To Light Up Night 2021

By: KDKA-TV Senior Web Producer Heather Lang PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh. With that Christmastime feeling settling over the city, Downtown Pittsburgh is putting on its party clothes, dressing up to impress all of its visitors. After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Highmark Light Up Night is back. It will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, and this year’s 60th anniversary has something holiday-themed for everyone. We’re breaking down all the events and activities place by place so you can plan your evening downtown. For more information for what’s in store this holiday season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Holiday Spirit: Great Places Where Families Can Volunteer In The Community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the holidays upon us, many people are thinking of ways they can give back to the community. Here are 10 great places where families can volunteer together. First, what kid doesn’t love a birthday party? Beverly’s Birthday’s puts on parties like this for children who are experiencing homelessness and in shelters to celebrate their birthdays and special milestones. Families can volunteer in many ways, including baking, organizing a gift collection drive, sponsoring treat bags or attending “Service Saturday,” which is on the second Saturday of each month at the organization’s headquarters in North Huntingdon ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Science Center Launches Science Exploration Workshops For Preschoolers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Carnegie Science Center is launching science exploration workshops for preschoolers. The Preschool Adventures are for children ages 3 to 5. The workshops from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22 explore water play, robotics, ramps and motion. An adult helper has to be with each registered child. Registration is open until two days before the scheduled workshop begins.
CARNEGIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Shop For Toy Donations For Children In Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Multiple local police departments came together to find toys for children on Santa’s Nice List. Officers from more than 20 local departments picked out toys from the North Versailles Walmart on Friday, with donations provided by Walmart, the Western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Toy Run. Police will take the toys to the Monroeville Mall to the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League’s “Stuff-A-Store.” Gifts will then be given to Allegheny County children in time for the holidays. Police say they are still accepting toy donations.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Light Up Night Festivities Set To Continue Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light Up Night festivities will continue in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday. Thousands of people are expected to pack into downtown to celebrate the start of the holiday season. On Saturday night, PPG Place and the rest of downtown Pittsburgh will be lit up with tree lightings, fireworks, concerts, a Christmas market, and everything to get into the holiday spirit. Before making your way to downtown Pittsburgh, there are several road closures and public safety alerts that have been issued. Grant Street will be closed between Fourth and Forbes. The Roberto Clemente Bridge will also be closed, and so will parts of Stanwix...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Downtown Pittsburgh Prepares For Light Up Night Festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let the holiday season begin as downtown Pittsburgh tries a Saturday Light Up Night for the first time. While the main event is tomorrow night, there will be plenty to do tonight. LIGHT UP NIGHT: Full Schedule & Guide Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup says you might want to start your evening tonight at the PPG Ice Rink where they have a brand new 60-foot tall tree with 100,000 lights programmed to the music. “That will be lighting tonight at 5:30 p.m. and then you can enjoy the rink in that beautiful environment over there all night...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Sweaters#Kdka Tv News Staff
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood Unveils Plans To Bring Back Kangaroo

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fan favorite is coming back to Kennywood in 2022. The park has unveiled plans for the return of the beloved ride — The Kangaroo. It was retired last year along with Paratrooper, Bayern Kurve and Volcano. In its new form, the ride will be bigger and better than ever, Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise said. “The was a beloved tradition for close to 60 years,” Paradise said. “It was a one of a kind ride for a one of a kind park. When it opens again it will be the last ride of its kind operating anywhere...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray! Candles And Capillary Action

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Candles are neat, calming to some and full of science. They are made of wax and a wick which seems pretty simple. Once you light the candle, the wick burns. As the wick burns, it melts the wax. That liquid wax is then pulled up the wick through what is called “capillary action.” (Photo Credit: KDKA) Capillary action is the process where liquids move up through a solid, like a tube or spongy material. In the case of candles, that spongy material is a wick. According to the National Candle Association, as that liquid wax gets pulled up the wick, the flame vaporizes...
SCIENCE
CBS Pittsburgh

Highmark Caring Place Hosting Virtual Event To Help Grieving Children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is Children’s Grief Awareness Day. The day is meant to bring attention to the needs of children who are grieving and the benefits they gain through having a strong support system. The Highmark Caring Place is hosting a virtual event to help others learn more about helping children through grief. Those interested do not have to register for the event and those who cannot attend can take part by wearing blue. You can learn more about the event and attend by following this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy