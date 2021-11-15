Children’s Museum Set To Kick Off Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the spirit of helping others, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is once again hosting its Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.

The drive kicks off Monday and will run through December 15.

You can drop off gently used sweaters in collection bins near the museum.

Over the past 21 years, almost 44,000 sweaters have been collected and given to families across the region.

For more information about the sweater drive, click here.