The French artist and photographer JR — known for his enormous murals of faces and ambitious projects that seek to transcend boundaries, both physical and human — already has co-starred in (and co-directed) the Oscar-nominated documentary Faces Places. But the late filmmaker Agnès Varda, his co-star and co-director on the project, told him he should follow it up with a new film. “Agnes had always told me, ‘You need to show more of your process and she was always pushing me that I show more of the layers of how the projects happen,” says the New York- and Paris-based artist. He’s done...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO