‘King Richard’ director, star say this is finally Will Smith’s Oscar year

King Richard, the biopic about Richard, Venus, and Serena Williams and family, is one of many Oscar contenders to launch in November. The trick to sports films is that you need to have a nice mix of sports and comedy or drama. This film has the right mix as it tells the story of the Williams family. We see what Richard Williams (Will Smith) went through as he worked to make Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) become the greatest tennis players in the world. For what it’s worth, he told Serena that she would become the greatest tennis player ever. Lo and behold, it came true. Richard’s coaching might be on the overbearing side but you won’t go far to find similar parents. However, it takes a Richard Williams to write a manifesto over seventy pages long.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO