‘King Richard’ director, star say this is finally Will Smith’s Oscar year

By Jason Fraley
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Zach Baylin (“Creed III”), the film aims to show a more human side to Richard. “He’s been portrayed in the media for a long time, but this story is a different side,” Green said. “It’s the family story. … [It’s] an opportunity to see a very nuanced, three-dimensional character,...

wtop.com

higherperspectives.com

Will Smith, Once Bankrupt, Gave Up His 40 Million Bonus to Compensate ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars

"Money & success don't change people; they merely amplify what is already there." – Will Smith. Will Smith didn't always have money and fame, and whatever he has now he worked hard for. Will started working on rap songs, his first passion, when he was just 12 years old. He never stopped believing in himself, and even rejected an MIT offer to pursue music. Will's inspirational story didn't stop with his breakthrough role on Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Along his journey, he's known defeat and bankruptcy.
MUSIC
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saved my life': Will Smith reveals he borrowed $10,000 from a drug dealer to launch his acting career after he was left 'broke' from huge tax evasion bill

He's known for box office hits including I Am Legend, Independence Day, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Men In Black. And Will Smith revealed on his book tour in London on Thursday that his first acting gig in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air 'saved his life' after he was left penniless from a huge tax evasion bill and forced to borrow money from a drug dealer.
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

For Will Smith, a break point leads to 'King Richard'

Will Smith wouldn’t seem an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis. Hugely successful, immensely popular, indefatigably sunny. But Smith, who stars in the upcoming drama "King Richard," as Richard Williams, father and coach to Venus and Serena Williams, is reemerging after an extensive period of introspection. The 53-year-old, as he writes in a new memoir, has been meditating, participating in ayahuasca ceremonies and generally asking himself a lot of questions — about his own childhood and his choices as a father, husband and movie star.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘King Richard’ Stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis to Share Performer of the Year Honor

Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, who portray the parents of Venus Williams and Serena Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s King Richard, will share the outstanding performer of the year award at the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in March 2022, the festival announced Thursday. The duo will be on hand for a career retrospective tribute at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre. The date is still to be determined. “We’re so excited to be able to salute the incomparable Will Smith and the revelatory Aunjanue Ellis with this award,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement. “The ‘doubles match’ of their intricate relationship onscreen as Richard and Oracene in King Richard is electrifying and a joy to behold.” Past recipients of this award have included Sacha Baron Cohen, Adam Driver, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron. The 37th SBIFF will run from March 2-12, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Boston Herald

Will Smith reigns in inspirational ‘King Richard’

Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay and suburban theaters. Former Fresh Prince, Bad Boy and Man in Black Will Smith takes on the role of Richard Williams, the strict, resolute father of super-athletes Venus and Serena Williams, and he stands astride it like a colossus. Speaking in a country accent full of homey, ungrammatical quirks, Smith presents Williams as a man convinced that he can make his daughters into tennis phenoms. To do so, he must train them on neglected, leaf-covered Compton, Calif., public courts in parks where gang members hang out.
TENNIS
The Oakland Press

Will Smith is a daddy on a mission in ‘King Richard

Tennis anyone? In “King Richard,” Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized dramatization (the Williams family was heavily involved) of the long-odds origin story of two of tennis’ greatest stars. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. will release Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, is a portrait of their father coach as he steers them in their youth on the court and off. Often portrayed as a brash self-promoter, “King Richard” — featuring one of Smith’s most sensitive and acclaimed performances — captures Richard Williams as a trailblazing and inspiring parent whose vision for his daughters led them from Compton, California, to a global stage. (AP Film Writer Jake Coyle)
CELEBRITIES
KMOV

'King Richard' puts Will Smith on center court as Venus and Serena's dad

Stage parents seldom fare well in movies and TV, but "King Richard" bucks that trend, placing Will Smith on center court in an overwhelmingly flattering portrait of tennis patriarch Richard Williams. Smith aces the performance, which is the main attribute in elevating the story above the standard sports-movie conventions. The...
TENNIS
solzyatthemovies.com

King Richard: Tennis Film Is An Oscar Contender

King Richard, the biopic about Richard, Venus, and Serena Williams and family, is one of many Oscar contenders to launch in November. The trick to sports films is that you need to have a nice mix of sports and comedy or drama. This film has the right mix as it tells the story of the Williams family. We see what Richard Williams (Will Smith) went through as he worked to make Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) become the greatest tennis players in the world. For what it’s worth, he told Serena that she would become the greatest tennis player ever. Lo and behold, it came true. Richard’s coaching might be on the overbearing side but you won’t go far to find similar parents. However, it takes a Richard Williams to write a manifesto over seventy pages long.
TENNIS
Popculture

Willow Smith Noticed a Change in Dad Will Smith's Parenting After His Role in 'King Richard'

Willow Smith noticed a change in dad Will Smith when he took on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in his new film King Richard. Venus and Serena joined the Oscar-nominated actor during Wednesday's Red Table Talk to discuss the biographical drama about their lives and relationship with their father, and the Hitch star shared that his family immediately related to the story as well.
TENNIS
Box Office Mojo

Ghostbusters Are Back In ‘Afterlife’, Will Smith Starrer ‘King Richard’ Debuts Amid Oscar Buzz

The Ghostbusters are back this weekend in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, opening in 4,300 theaters including IMAX and other large screens. It is the fourth film in Sony’s franchise and a direct sequel to the first two films, disregarding the 2016 reboot. Afterlife is a family affair, being written and directed by Jason Reitman (Juno, Up in the Air), whose father Ivan Reitman directed Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II and is producing Afterlife. Even the story keeps it the family, focusing on the grandchildren of O.G. ghostbuster Egon Spengler, who was played in the original films by the late Harold Ramis. The cast is headlined by Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things"), Carrie Coon ("The Leftovers", Fargo"), and Mckenna Grace (Gifted, Annabelle Comes Home), but the real treat for fans is the return of the old gang as the film brings back Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.
TENNIS
ESPN

From 'King Richard' to 'Ali': Will Smith's memorable performances in sports movies

Will Smith is a multitalented star, known for his outstanding careers in TV, film and music; but he is certainly no stranger to the sports world. He is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and has a minority ownership stake in the Philadelphia 76ers. Even though he is West Philadelphia born and raised, Smith stars as a Compton, California, sports legend in his latest movie.
NFL
Collider

‘King Richard’ Stars Saniyya Sidney & Demi Singleton on How Will Smith Never Broke Character While Filming

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney about making the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Singleton and Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandy' Williams, Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.
CELEBRITIES

