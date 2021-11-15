ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Empire State Manufacturing Index for November is scheduled for release at...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Auction#Treasury#Empire State
FXStreet.com

S&P 500: Trims Monday’s losses and more, reclaims the 4,700 figure on upbeat US economic data

The S&P 500 advances up 0.51%, at 4,706.87. The Dow Jones climbs 0.50%, currently at 36,270.40. The heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite edges higher 0.65%, at 15,957.49. The S&P 500 edges higher during the New York session, up some 0.51%, currently at 4,706.87 at the time of writing. As portrayed by major US equity indices, the market sentiment is upbeat, rising between 0.50% and 0.65%. Positive US macroeconomic data spurred a rally in US stocks, as the Retail Sales jumped to a seven-month new high, doubling September reading.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Stocks Finish Monday Higher Ahead of Inflation Data

Stocks rose Monday ahead of inflation data and earnings reports due this week and as travel restrictions expire in the U.S. The crypto market rose as well, with Bitcoin nearing its all-time high, while Ethereum set an all-time high and Solana pulled back some following an extended rally. In coin-related stocks, Coinbase's (COIN) is expected to report earnings after the close Tuesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Inflation Data Takes Center Stage

Before we get into the data due out this week, U.S. indices and bitcoin futures at all-time highs are a pretty good example of how the risk-on environment we’ve seen this fall remains alive and well. This morning, we saw the Russell 2000 reach a new all-time high of 2450.90. The move up is a vote of confidence in the Fed’s ability to establish a fine line between the plan to taper asset purchases and conditions necessary to begin to raise interest rates.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New-Home Sales: Definition, Data & Economic Impact

Every month, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly publish a report measuring the sales of new single-family houses in the United States by region: Northeast, Midwest, South, and West. The new-home sales report (also known as new residential sales report) contains data listing several factors:
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Benzinga

Amazon Shows Heavy Options Volume On News Of Higher Fulfillment Fees

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it will be raising its Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) fees, starting Jan. 18, 2022, which analysis suggests could raise $3.1 billion in incremental revenue. While the gains on the stock Friday have been muted (+0.22%) as of this writing, it's not an issue of trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher Friday afternoon. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) dipped Thursday and is up again on Friday. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At General Motors's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors. Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9.09% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: UWM Holdings Corp

In this momentum-driven market, news can make you or break you. With respect to UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC), a change of heart by the company has whipsawed shareholders something fierce over the past few days. The treacherous price instigated by the companies actions makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy