Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Before we get into the data due out this week, U.S. indices and bitcoin futures at all-time highs are a pretty good example of how the risk-on environment we’ve seen this fall remains alive and well. This morning, we saw the Russell 2000 reach a new all-time high of 2450.90. The move up is a vote of confidence in the Fed’s ability to establish a fine line between the plan to taper asset purchases and conditions necessary to begin to raise interest rates.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO