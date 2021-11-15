Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

The S&P 500 advances up 0.51%, at 4,706.87. The Dow Jones climbs 0.50%, currently at 36,270.40. The heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite edges higher 0.65%, at 15,957.49. The S&P 500 edges higher during the New York session, up some 0.51%, currently at 4,706.87 at the time of writing. As portrayed by major US equity indices, the market sentiment is upbeat, rising between 0.50% and 0.65%. Positive US macroeconomic data spurred a rally in US stocks, as the Retail Sales jumped to a seven-month new high, doubling September reading.
