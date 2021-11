Apple has reversed course on its controversial choice to make the iPhone 13 reject repaired screens.When the phone was launched, in September, repair experts quickly found that if an iPhone 13 had its screen repaired, it would break the facial recognition tools built into the phone.The only way for independent repair shops to avoid that was to replace a small chip by taking it from the original screen and putting it in the new one. Official repairers were able to make it work with software, but that required authorisation from Apple.As such, it meant that independent repair workers were unable...

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO