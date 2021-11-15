ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Black Restaurant Week highlights dozens of local places

By Sean Daly
 5 days ago
Chef Ninkia Green is the heart and soul of Mr. B's Southern Cuisine in Seminole Heights.

Her mac & cheese is a secret-ingredient smash, and her over-the-top honey hot chicken and waffles is an Instagram-gaudy dream.

"We want to give our customers the best experience," says Ninkia, who was featured on the Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible. "When they eat here, they're getting the best."

But keeping her beloved restaurant open and her customers happy is getting harder these days. The pandemic caused myriad problems, including staffing and supply shortages.

So Ninkia is hopeful that her restaurant's participation in Black Restaurant Week will give her a much-needed boost.

Black Restaurant Week is a national movement, and this week it's celebrating black-owned eateries in the Tampa Bay area and throughout Florida.

Ninkia says a lot of local chefs share the same dilemma.

"I know a lot of people with love and passion for what they do, but we are fighting to stay open," she says.

For more on Black Restaurant Week in the Tampa Bay area, click here.

ABC Action News WFTS

Carrollwood Smiles hosts first Free Dental Day

A dentist office in Tampa is hosting its first Free Dental Day on Friday and have promised to provide free dental services to the first 50 patients that arrive to be seen. According to a Facebook post, the officer will provide either one filling, one tooth extraction or a dental cleaning. Patients must be 18 and older and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
