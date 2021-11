UFC superstar Conor McGregor fired back at fellow UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and Petr Yan during his most recent Twitter sparring session. McGregor often gets into it on social media with his fellow fighters, and that was the case again on Thursday evening when he got into it with Masvidal. McGregor had some strong words to say about “Gamebred” for pulling out of his upcoming welterweight fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 269, and the two then got into a little bit of a back-and-forth on social media. In addition to going back-and-forth with Masvidal, McGregor also had a surprising run-in with Yan, the interim UFC bantamweight champion. Check out what McGregor said to both fighters below during his latest Twitter sparring session.

