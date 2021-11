World No. 26, Taylor Fritz of the USA will take on compatriot Tommy Paul, World No. 53, in the second round of the 2021 Stockholm Open on Wednesday, November 10. Taylor Fritz had a poor start to the season but has really turned it around with some strong recent performances. He had a run to the Finals a couple weeks ago in St. Petersburg, beating his current opponent Tommy Paul along the way. He followed that up with a very impressive quarter-final showing at the Paris Masters, pushing eventual champion Novak Djokovic in two tight sets.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO