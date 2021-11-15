ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

 5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference...

Optinose Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

CubeSmart Announces Agreement to Acquire Storage West Platform

Trevena Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend by 5%

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced this week that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock and Class B common stock, a 5% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend, to be paid December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
VPG Appoints Sejal Shah Gulati as New Independent Director

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) announced the recent appointment of Sejal Shah Gulati as an independent member to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022. Marc Zandman, Chairman of the Board of Vishay Precision Group, said, “We are pleased to have Sejal join our board....
MALVERN, PA
Harmony Biosciences to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced that Harmony’s President and CEO, John C. Jacobs, will participate in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual conferences:. Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Fireside Chat: A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells Class A Apartment Building, The HUB, for $51 Million

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors announced the sale this week of The HUB at 31 Brewerytown, a recently constructed luxury apartment building containing 201 apartments with on-site parking located at 1406-1446 N 31st Street in Philadelphia. Ken Wellar, Corey Lonberger, and Mark Duszak arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, a longtime Philadelphia area real estate developer. The buyer, Israel Terkeltaub of Manor Holdings, is a well-established owner/operator out of northern New Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Carpenter Technology Names Shakthimani Logasundaram as Chief Digital Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) announced that Shakthimani “Shakthi” Logasundaram has recently joined the Company in the role of Chief Digital Officer, effective November 15, 2021. In this newly created position of Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Logasundaram will be responsible for developing and executing the next phase of the Company’s end-to-end digital strategy and value realization.
BUSINESS
Clark Capital Management Group Wins Asset Manager of the Year (Mid-Size) at the 2021 MMI/Barron's Industry Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been recognized as Asset Manager of the Year (AUM between $10-$50 billion) for the second year in a row by the Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron’s. Clark Capital was presented with the award during the MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards virtual ceremony on November 11th, which recognized innovation and achievement in the investment advisory solutions industry over the past year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Armstrong World Industries Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced the recent release of its inaugural sustainability report, entitled Plan. Design. Build. Enjoy: Healthy Spaces. The report continues the company’s sustainability journey and builds on the environmental and social aspirations announced earlier this year. “We view sustainability as a critical...
INDUSTRY
Exeter Orthodontics Opens New Office in Lancaster

LANCASTER, PA — Exeter Orthodontics is offering Invisalign and braces in Lancaster. Exeter Ortho Lancaster marks the seventh location of the orthodontic practice. Thousands of teens and adults have found straighter smiles at affordable prices. Both braces and Invisalign in Lancaster cost only $3,995. There are no hidden fees. X-rays,...
LANCASTER, PA
VIZpin Enhances the Certified Installer Program

LANCASTER, PA — VIZpin, manufacturer of the line Entegrity Smart Lock, Bluetooth smart devices and Smartphone Credentials, announced new features and enhancements for its Certified Installer Program. Certified Partners purchase products and services directly from VIZpin, install them, provide post-sales support and invoice customers directly for the ongoing cloud services....
ELECTRONICS
Hartford Funds' First Semi-Transparent ETF Will Target Large Cap Growth

WAYNE, PA — Hartford Funds announced the recent listing of its first actively managed, semi-transparent exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), which will be sub-advised by Wellington Management Company LLP. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (CBOE: HFGO) seeks capital appreciation and is designed to deliver consistent, high active share, large-cap growth exposure that seeks to identify growth companies ahead of the market consensus.
MARKETS
Radian Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

WAYNE, PA — Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.14 per share, payable December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 22, 2021. Radian Group Inc. provided products and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Mazoola Family Digital Wallet Recognized as 'Best in Tech' by the National Parenting Product Awards

BLUE BELL, PA — REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) announced that its super app, MazoolaSM was recently named as a winner of the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) for ‘Best in Tech.’ NAPPA has been providing parents the very best products for their families for over 31 years. The Mazoola super app gives parents the power to create chores, set spending limits, authorize retailers, and set their kids on a successful path to financial literacy, building the essential skills around managing money and social responsibility.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vishay Intertechnology vPolyTan Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Bring Reliable Performance to Harsh Operating Conditions

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) this week introduced a new series of vPolyTan™ surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors designed to deliver reliable performance in high temperature, high humidity operating conditions. Vishay Polytech T50 series capacitors feature a robust design with improved hermeticity for increased protection in...
ELECTRONICS
