Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, PA — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced this week that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding partnership units of LAACO, Ltd., the owner of the Storage West platform for approximately $1.69 billion, which includes approximately $40.9 million of LAACO debt that will be repaid at, or shortly after, the closing. Storage West is the owner and operator of 59 self-storage assets in the highly desired western markets of Southern California (22), Phoenix (17), Las Vegas (13), and Houston (7). Two of these properties are owned by two separate joint ventures, each owned fifty percent by LAACO.
