Washington Capitals give Nic Dowd three-year extension

The Washington Capitals agreed to a three-year contract extension for center Nic Dowd that will carry a $1.3 million average annual value, the team announced Sunday.

Dowd, 31, joined the Capitals in 2018-19 and has made a home with them as their fourth-line center. Now in his fourth season in Washington, Dowd has played in 185 games for the franchise and has 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists)

This season, Dowd leads Washington in faceoff percentage (56.4 percent) among players with at least 100 faceoffs and has one goal over nine games. He also contributes to Washington’s penalty kill.

Before signing with the Capitals, Dowd had briefer stints for the Los Angeles Kings (2015-17) and Vancouver Canucks (2017-18).

Dowd is currently on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

–Field Level Media

