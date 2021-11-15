ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Washington Capitals give Nic Dowd three-year extension

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3QQU_0cwuc83q00

The Washington Capitals agreed to a three-year contract extension for center Nic Dowd that will carry a $1.3 million average annual value, the team announced Sunday.

Dowd, 31, joined the Capitals in 2018-19 and has made a home with them as their fourth-line center. Now in his fourth season in Washington, Dowd has played in 185 games for the franchise and has 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists)

This season, Dowd leads Washington in faceoff percentage (56.4 percent) among players with at least 100 faceoffs and has one goal over nine games. He also contributes to Washington’s penalty kill.

Before signing with the Capitals, Dowd had briefer stints for the Los Angeles Kings (2015-17) and Vancouver Canucks (2017-18).

Dowd is currently on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Capitals send Lapierre to juniors, place Dowd on injured reserve

The Washington Capitals‘ roster churn continued Wednesday morning. The Capitals, who have put several players on injured reserve so far this season, sent youngster Hendrix Lapierre down to his junior league team and put center Nic Dowd on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Lapierre, 19, was the Capitals‘ first-round...
NHL
capitalsoutsider.com

Capitals Re-sign Nic Dowd

Even though he’s injured right now, the Caps decided they’ve seen enough of 31-year-old Nic Dowd to reward him with a three-year contract worth an average of $1.3 million a year, most likely in the fourth-line center role. He previously made $750,000 a year. Considering the Caps have a few...
NHL
NHL

Dowd signs three-year, $3.9 million contract with Capitals

Center could have been unrestricted free agent after this season. Nic Dowd signed a three-year, $3.9 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $1.3 million. The center is in the final season of a three-year, $2.25 million contract ($750,000 AAV) he signed...
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals drop Saturday night contest to Flyers

The Washington Capitals dropped a 2-1 contest to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The Caps donned their blue W jerseys for this contest but couldn’t match the sweet look with the on ice play. The first period was scoreless as the Flyers led in shots...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyle Schwarber News

Kyle Schwarber is just one of many intriguing MLB free agents this offseason. The veteran slugger is expected to command quite a bit of interest from teams around the league over the next few weeks. Already, it sounds like he’s drawn the attention of one of his former clubs. Schwarber,...
MLB
markerzone.com

WASHINGTON CAPITALS LOSE ANTHONY MANTHA INDEFINITELY

A tough break for the Washington Capitals as forward Anthony Mantha is out and there's no timetable for his return right now. Mantha left Thursday night's game against the Florida Panthers in the second period and did not return after a collision with teammate. John Carlson. Washington announced Friday that...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Nic Dowd
broadstreetbuzz.com

Flyers hitting the nation’s capital for a date with Washington

The first of four matchups between the Flyers and Capitals will kick off this evening. Philadelphia will be looking to have a much better time with Washinton than they had a season ago. They went 2-5-1 in eight games versus their Metropolitan Division rival. This will be the Flyers’ second game within a tough Metro Division. The teams are not separated by many points so this is one of those potential four-point swing matchups for each squad.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Top 3 winners against the Sabres

The Washington Capitals outlasted the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-3 win behind two goals from Tom Wilson and a historic goal and assist from Alex Ovechkin. We also saw the NHL debut of Axel Jonsson-Fjallby as well as a goal from Connor McMichael. It wasn’t an easy 5-3 win as...
NHL
NBC Sports

Three first-year Flyers headline road win over Capitals

The Flyers have a lot of new faces this season. Three of the newcomers spearheaded the club's 2-1 road win Saturday night over the Capitals. Martin Jones, Rasmus Ristolainen and Derick Brassard all played some of their best in a Flyers jersey at Capital One Arena as the team picked up its first Metropolitan Division victory.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. in Capital One Arena. Get caught up for the game with Lance Lysowski's game day preview as well as a story on Rasmus Asplund. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#The Capitals Dowd#The Los Angeles Kings#Nashville Predators
FanSided

Zach Fucale and the Washington Capitals shutout Red Wings

What a night for Zach Fucale! He made his NHL debut in the Washington Capitals game last night against the Detroit Red Wings and he was simply impressive, stopping shot after shot and surviving some early tests. But this came as no surprise. Fucale was good with the Hershey Bears...
NHL
Denver Post

Broncos agree to three-year extension with wideout Tim Patrick

After growing from an undrafted prospect into Denver’s most reliable receiver over the past two seasons, Tim Patrick is being richly rewarded. The Broncos are finalizing a three-year extension for Patrick, a league source confirmed. Parick, 27, signed with Denver’s practice squad in 2017 and made his NFL debut in 2018. Since then, he has 127 catches for 1,798 yards and 11 touchdowns while emerging as one of the league’s most sure-handed receivers.
NFL
NBC Washington

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

How to watch Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Capitals looked to be in the dumps when they commenced November, losing their first three contests. They seem to be back in the swing of things over their last two games, though, defeating the Sabres and Red Wings while outscoring their opponents 7-3.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Place
Vancouver, CA
FanSided

Washington Capitals annihilate the Penguins

The Washington Capitals completed a perfect D.C. sports day. After the Washington Football Team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the city was eager to see what the Caps can do in the nightcap game. They not only beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was complete domination. The...
NHL
NBC Washington

Caps Suddenly Deep at Center in 2022-23 as Nic Dowd Signs Extension

Caps suddenly deep at center in 2022-23 as Nic Dowd signs extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nic Dowd has signed a three-year extension with an average annual value of $1.3 million, the Capitals announced Sunday. He is playing on the final year of a three-year contract with a cap hit of $750,000.
NHL
NBC Washington

Injured TJ Oshie, Nic Dowd Travel With Capitals for West Coast Road Trip

Injured Oshie, Dowd travel with Caps for West Coast road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals have won four straight games despite missing several key players from their lineup. With a four-game road trip to the West Coast on tap, Washington is hoping to get two injured forwards back on the ice before heading back to D.C.
NHL
sportswar.com

When did WB give CJF his extension?

I can't remember what year it was. After his second year? Third year? I can see what he was thinking if it was after year 2, but if he gave it after year 3, that was a horrible decision.
SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy