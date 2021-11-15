ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls man violates court order, then flees police after being caught with victim

 5 days ago
The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a Geneva man on multiple charges including a felony count of contempt after violating a court order and running from officers.

Damon Steele, 23, of Geneva was charged with a felony count of criminal contempt, a misdemeanor count of criminal contempt, obstruction of government administration, resisting arrest, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Steele was observed riding in a vehicle with a woman who had an active court order of protection against him. When police attempted to stop Steele he ran from officers and actively resisted once caught.

He made attempts to kick officers who were trying to take him into custody, too.

Steele was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

