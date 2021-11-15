ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Troopers: Driver fell asleep at wheel, causing double-fatal crash in Oswego County

FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

State police are investigating a fatal two-car crash that happened in the town of Mexico on Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m. troopers responded to State Route 3 at the intersection of Munger Hill Road for a crash where Cristopher Rogers, 34, of Sandy Creek was traveling west on Munger Hill Road when he fell asleep and entered the path of a vehicle operated by James Weston, 35, of Mexico.

Rogers and his 35-year-old passenger, identified as Crystal Abbott, of Mexico were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Weston was not injured in the crash.

The investigation remains active.

FingerLakes1.com

