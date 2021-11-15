A friend in need: Barbecue fundraiser supports family who lost home in fire

MOSES LAKE — The team at Pro Rentals and Sales had a barbecue fundraiser and raffle Wednesday to support one of its employees and his ramily, who recently lost their home to a fire.

The event was 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1210 W. Broadway Ave., and all the proceeds benefited Jared Bronson and his family. Bronson has been with the company since August.

“Once somebody works here, we’re all family, we take care of each other,” branch manager Jared Brown said.

The company set up a barbecue outside its building and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs. Plates were $5 each and came with a drink, chips and toppings of choice. It also held hourly raffle drawings for small prizes like hats and shirts. The grand prize raffled off at the end of the day was a $300 rental certificate, which was won by Alyssa Flores.

Bronson said the support from his co-workers was incredible.

“I’ve never worked for a company that has ever done anything like this for me, for us. It’s a bit overwhelming but at the same time, I feel very blessed to be a part of Pro Rentals,” Bronson said.

Bronson’s house caught fire on Oct. 16 when an electrical socket failed. The whole house quickly went up in flames and the family lost everything. Two of their four dogs perished in the fire, but the rest of the family members made it out safely. The surviving dogs, Chevy and Dozer, also made an appearance at the fundraiser.

Brown said the company chose to do a barbecue and raffle as a fundraiser because it wanted to do something to benefit not only the Bronson family, but the community, as well. He explained that they are really big on community involvement and it hasn’t been able to do much in the last couple of years because of COVID-19.

The money raised will go toward replacing personal belongings, clothes and furniture. The Bronson family is currently staying with friends until their insurance can be sorted out and it’s determined if they renovate or have to build a new house.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the Bronson family and Brown said anyone who would like to donate can also do so at the Pro Rentals and Sales office.

Bronson’s fiancee, Lindsey Bronson (who uses the same last name already), also said she can take donations at her business, Bark Avenue Grooming Salon.

“We take care of our own; even though we are a corporation, we’re still family and small-town run,” Brown said.

