Royal City, WA

Two local football teams to compete in state quarterfinals

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
 5 days ago

One local school won its game and another was automatically seeded to the state quarterfinals and is waiting for its chance to compete.

The Royal High School football team beat Bellevue Christian School on Friday 50-6 in the 1A category.

Royal will go on to play Toppenish High School in the state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Royal City. Royal City is 11-0 overall and has taken first place in its league this season.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline (ACH) was automatically seeded to the state quarterfinals in the 1B bracket and will play Wilbur-Creston-Keller for the opportunity to go to the semifinals. A date, time and location has not yet been determined for the ACH versus Wilbur-Creston-Keller game.

In the 2A bracket, the Othello High School football team lost 13-30 to Steilacoom High School on Saturday evening. Othello was 6-3 going into the match, placing third in its district.

Comments / 0

