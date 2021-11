For now, the i5-12600K is the value king, but, if you can wait for the i5-12400F releasing in two months, you could get roughly the same performance for sub-US$200. Many reviewers are praising the i5-12600K as the best value option among the new Alder Lake-S processors, but there may actually be a better Intel solution launching in a couple of months. French review site Comptoir Hardware came into possession of what looks to be a qualification sample for the unreleased i5-12400F processor and the test results already recommend it as a strong competitor against the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, especially from a pricing standpoint.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 DAYS AGO