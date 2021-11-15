ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele debuts new songs ‘I Drink Wine’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Love Is A Game’ on TV special

By Will Richards
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele debuted three new songs from her upcoming album ’30’ during her TV special last night (November 14) – watch her perform ‘I Drink Wine’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Love Is A Game’ below. The special, titled Adele: One Night Only, aired on CBS last night and included live performances...

AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
Adele
Simon Konecki
Oprah Winfrey
HuffingtonPost

Adele Says Her Son Had No Idea She Was 'Adele'

Adele’s son is in for a big surprise. The British singer told Oprah Winfrey in her highly anticipated “Adele: One Night Only” special Sunday that her son, 9-year-old Angelo, isn’t really aware yet that his mom is mega famous. “So does Angelo know that you are Adele?” Winfrey asked the...
movin925.com

Set list for Adele’s upcoming TV special revealed

Adele‘s upcoming CBS TV special is in the can, and now the set list has been revealed. Adele One Night Only, filmed at Griffith Observatory in L.A., will air November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 PM PT on CBS, and will also stream on Paramount+. The special features Adele’s past hits, plus some of the songs from her upcoming album 30.
Billboard

Adele Performs 'Hold On' in 'One Night Only' Concert Special Preview: Watch

Adele: One Night Only is only one night away, and Adele is sharing a sneak peek of the concert special with fans. In a clip posted on Adele's social media accounts on Saturday (Nov. 13), only a day away from One Night Only's premiere, the singer previewed a powerful performance of "Hold On," the swelling ballad that was first heard earlier this week. "Hold On" is on the track list of her upcoming album, 30.
Pitchfork

Adele Previews New Song “Hold On”: Listen

Adele has previewed another new song titled “Hold On,” the second song from her forthcoming album 30. It appears in a new holiday-themed ad for Amazon. Check it out below. The singer officially announced her return earlier this fall, following some cryptic signage. She released 30’s first single “Easy on Me” not long after, and more recently revealed the album’s full track list. A concert special titled One Night Only, featuring an interview with Oprah Winfrey, airs on CBS a few days before the record’s arrival on November 19.
The Independent

‘Ultimate longing for lost love’: Oprah reveals her favourite Adele songs

Oprah Winfrey has revealed her three favourite Adele songs - as the singer stood behind her to critique the choices. “My favourite Adele song of all time is Someone Like You,” the famous talkshow host said. “It’s the ultimate longing for what could have been - lost love - and...
Billboard

Adele Leaves Us in Shambles With Living Room Performance of ‘To Be Loved’: Watch

Adele belted her heart out (and broke ours) during a six-minute video of her singing “To Be Loved,” which she released Wednesday (Nov. 17) on her socials. The British pop superstar gave fans their first proper listen to the song before it officially arrives Friday, along with the rest of her fourth studio album 30. During her One Night Only television special that aired Sunday on CBS, Adele performed four songs from the album: her current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Easy on Me,” along with the premieres of “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.” In the interview portion of the primetime special with Oprah Winfrey, Adele revealed that she had played “To Be Loved” and other tracks from her forthcoming LP to her estranged father before he died in the spring.
PopSugar

Adele Just Revealed the Meaning Behind Her New Song "Hold On," and We're Fighting Back Tears

We thought we were prepared to hear more new Adele, but the singer's latest preview from her forthcoming studio album already has us in a puddle of tears. On Nov. 7, Adele teased "Hold On," the second song to come from her long-awaited 30 album, which is set to release on Nov. 19. The song, which speaks to the realities of those who live with anxiety, is featured in a nostalgic Amazon holiday ad that follows a young girl through her day as we see something is visibly bothering her.
arcamax.com

Adele reveals heartbreak on new single Hold On

Adele has opened up about her heartbreak on new song 'Hold On'. The 33-year-old star - who is set to release new album '30' on November 19 - has unveiled her new single as the soundtrack to Amazon's new Christmas advert, and she bares her soul while singing about her split from ex Simon Konecki in the emotional lyrics.
The Independent

Adele previews soulful new song ‘Hold On’ in Amazon’s Christmas advert

A preview of a new Adele song has featured in Amazon’s Christmas advert – you can see it above.The advert, which was released today (November 8), features a glimpse of new song “Hold On”– a soulful piano ballad and the second piece of new music from Adele’s upcoming album, 30.Lyrics to the song include: “I swear to god i’m such a mess, the harder I try I regret / Every day feels like the road I’m on, might just open up and swallow me whole” and “Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious / Just hold on,...
