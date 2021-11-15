WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, November 15th 2021

For a third consecutive week, local gas prices are stuck at an average of $3.47 per gallon unleaded. Still, pump prices have gone up fourteen cents in the past month. The statewide average remains $3.56 per gallon.

In north Buffalo, Ristorante Lombardo at 1198 Hertel Avenue is planning some design changes, according to Business First. The establishment is taking its proposal for a garage door to encompass its outdoor patio to the Buffalo Zoning Board. There is also a plan for new windows and doors and an updated façade. The project will be reviewed Wednesday

The Elizabeth Czarnecki Revocable Trust has paid $1.345 million for a three-bedroom house at 5377 Waterlefe Drive in the Spaulding Green subdivision of Clarence. Business First reports that in the calendar year, nine Clarence homes have sold for over $1 million.