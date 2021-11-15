ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen About NeNe Leakes Returning to ‘RHOA,’ “I Think She Would Probably Prefer That I Keep Her Name Out Of My Mouth And That Is What I’m Going To Honor”

By Keka Araújo
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andy Cohen has seemingly responded to NeNe Leakes’ notion of possibly returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA). Reality Blurb reported that NeNe’s words reportedly came back to bite her in the a**. Cohen responded to her petition, describing their on-again-off-again relationship as “complicated” on his Sirius XM show Andy...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 42

Tanya Kelly
5d ago

Stop this fake news Andy not taking on Nene to return she call the show racist n other things plus she said on the last reunion she dont have friends.

Reply
6
Montrae Davis
5d ago

He said what he said! She needs to move on! Keep his name out her mouth

Reply(1)
11
