Andy Cohen About NeNe Leakes Returning to ‘RHOA,’ “I Think She Would Probably Prefer That I Keep Her Name Out Of My Mouth And That Is What I’m Going To Honor”

No hard feelings here! Erika Jayne gave Andy Cohen a lavish gift for his baby shower, but it never arrived — and he’s actually happy about it. “Erika gave me a card that said she had given me I believe it was $2,000 — no, I think it was $1,000 shares of Disney stock, which is really expensive,” the Bravo boss, 53, said during a Tuesday, November 2, event at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City promoting his new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love. “I called her and I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ and she said, ‘That’s what we give to all the kids in our life.'”

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO