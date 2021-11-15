UAE energy minister says current oil shortage not unexpected

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the current oil shortage is not unexpected because of the global demand peak for other fossil fuels.

Oil exporters don’t want stagnation in world economic growth, he said, adding that incentivising investment in the oil industry is important.

The UAE’s current oil production capacity is more than four million barrels per day, but the Gulf nation seeks to increase that to five million barrels per day by 2030, Mazrouei said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Lina Najem)