ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UAE energy minister says current oil shortage not unexpected

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the current oil shortage is not unexpected because of the global demand peak for other fossil fuels.

Oil exporters don’t want stagnation in world economic growth, he said, adding that incentivising investment in the oil industry is important.

The UAE’s current oil production capacity is more than four million barrels per day, but the Gulf nation seeks to increase that to five million barrels per day by 2030, Mazrouei said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Lina Najem)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned.OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “If we cut our own supplies of gas and oil faster than we can reduce demand then we will have to import more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Thai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year - finance minister

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy is expected to grow between 3.5% to 4.5% next year driven by increased exports and a recovery in the country’s vital tourism sector, its finance minister said on Saturday. This year’s growth is expected at 1.0% to 1.2% and monetary policy must support...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Industry#Uae
Reuters

Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan is considering releasing oil from its reserves for the first time to curb surging oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signalled his readiness to counter oil price hikes following a request from the United States. However, Japan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Houston Chronicle

Falling crude production costs has Biden, environmental groups asking questions

The cost of producing oil has come down significantly this year as recent oil busts forced producers to become more efficient. The average Brent crude price at which a new oil well breaks even with production costs has dropped to around $47 a barrel, an 8 percent decline during the past year and 40 percent less than the break-even price of $82 a barrel in 2014, according to a new report from Norwegian energy research firm Rystad.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UAE Sees OPEC+ Sticking To Oil Output Plan With Surplus Looming In Q1

Despite the calls to boost supply to tame high prices, OPEC+ is likely to continue easing the cuts with the gradual pace it set in July as it expects the oil market to tip into a surplus as soon as the first quarter of 2022, according to the energy minister of one of OPEC’s heavyweights, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

New Zealand Students Sue Energy Minister over Oil and Gas Permits

Describing Aotearoa’s (New Zealand’s) approach to climate action as “embarrassing,” a group of law students are taking the federal energy minister to court, arguing that the decision to grant two new onshore oil and gas exploration permits in June was illegal under the country’s Zero Carbon Act. Just six months...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Saudis, UAE suggest OPEC will resist Biden’s pleas for more oil

ABU DHABI (Bloomberg) – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled OPEC+ will continue raising oil output cautiously and won’t bow to U.S. pressure to pump faster. President Joe Biden, concerned that gasoline prices at a seven-year high are stoking inflation in America, has called on the 23-nation alliance to turn on the taps and bring down crude prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices drop on demand worries, rising supplies

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the United States may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices. Brent...
TRAFFIC
The Jewish Press

UAE Education Minister on Israeli Collaboration: Education is the Antidote for Global Challenges

United Arab Emirates Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi visited Israel’s University of Haifa last week as part of a delegation of Emirati senior officials who came to learn more about the University’s renowned marine sciences research and remarked how education is the antidote for challenges in the Middle East and throughout the world.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy