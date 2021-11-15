ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Truong sisters step up as Gonzaga women beat Montana 67-60

By Jim Allen - The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. (TNS)
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 14—Gonzaga's depth made the difference Sunday afternoon in a big win at Montana. In their first true road game of the season, the Zags overcame foul trouble and a tough crowd in Missoula to take a 67-60 nonconference win over the Lady Griz. "Our team battled today," Coach...

gozags.com

No. 1 Gonzaga beats Dixie State 97-63

SPOKANE, Wash. –Julian Strawther had 17 points and 10 rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Dixie State 97-63 in their season opener Tuesday night. Rasir Bolton added 15 points for Gonzaga (1-0), which was undefeated last season before losing to Baylor in the national title game. The Zags are in the midst of a school-record 52-game home winning streak. Their last home loss was Jan. 18, 2018, to Saint Mary's.
SPOKANE, WA
chatsports.com

Gonzaga beats Texas: What we learned and what it could mean in March

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs recorded an impressive 86-74 victory over the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in Spokane, Washington on Saturday night, with Mark Few's team reinforcing their position as men's college basketball's team to beat in one of the highly anticipated matchups of the opening week of the 2021-22 season. One day after UCLA took down Villanova in a top-5 thriller, Zags/Horns did not quite match the entertainment value or intensity of Bruins/Wildcats, but the way Gonzaga's victory played out nonetheless had important implications as observers attempt to stack the game's national title contenders. The play of Gonzaga and Texas will continue to serve as a national talking point, as both teams appear destined for deep March runs -- journeys that just might see them face each other again on the NCAA tournament stage.
TEXAS STATE
State
Montana State
abc17news.com

Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan women beat IUPUI 67-62 in OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Leigha Brown added 18 points and No. 11 Michigan held off IUPUI for a 67-62 overtime win. Hillmon scored five points in a 7-0 run to open the extra period and Michigan held on from there. Rachel McLimore had 21 points, Macee Williams added 17 and Anna Mortag scored 10 for IUPUI.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga women continue string of games against Big Sky opponents at Montana

It might surprise fans of Gonzaga women’s basketball, but the Zags have lost more than they’ve won against Montana. Going into Sunday’s nonconference matchup in Missoula, the ledger stands 17-15 in favor of the Lady Griz. GU, however, has taken the past eight meetings, which says a lot about the state of both programs these days.
MONTANA STATE
#Gonzaga
montanarightnow.com

Montana Lady Griz host powerhouse Gonzaga Sunday afternoon

MISSOULA — The schedule is about to get a lot tougher for the Montana women's basketball team. After steamrolling NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene on Tuesday, the Lady Griz are set to take on their first Division I team Sunday at 2 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. It's not any old...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Montana Lady Griz put scare into Gonzaga before falling in Sunday matinee

MISSOULA — For almost 40 minutes Sunday afternoon, the Montana Lady Griz enjoyed basketball bliss at Dahlberg Arena. Not only did they stand toe-to-toe with mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga, their fans were whipped into a frenzy by the effort. You might say it was like the old days, when the energy between the players, coaches and fans combined for an almost unstoppable Big Sky Conference force.
MONTANA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

With bowl berth in sight, ‘focused and determined’ Washington State entertains Arizona on senior night

PULLMAN — For Washington State, this week has been about finding a balance between reflecting on the past, while keeping focused on the task at hand. The Cougars wanted to devote enough time to properly recognize 14 players, an influential group of seniors that will be celebrated before WSU kicks off against Arizona at 6 p.m. Friday on Gesa Field.
WASHINGTON STATE
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Janesville Gazette

No. 1 Gonzaga beats No. 5 Texas with Mark Few back at helm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored a career-high 37 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat No. 5 Texas 86-74 on Saturday night in an early-season showdown. Gonzaga coach Mark Few returned to the sidelines after serving a three-game suspension for a DUI, sitting out two exhibition games and the season-opening win over Dixie State.
TEXAS STATE
culvercityobserver.com

UCLA rallies to beat Villanova, gets ready for Gonzaga

November is usually a month reserved for some great college football, but last Friday night a Final Four type of game was played on the UCLA campus. In an early season matchup of two top five teams, the No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins came from behind to defeat the No. 4 ranked Villanova Wildcats in overtime, 86-77, in a nationally televised game at Pauley Pavilion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHAS 11

Holmes, No. 8 Indiana women beat No. 13 Kentucky 88-67

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Indiana pulled away from No. 13 Kentucky in the second half for an 88-67 victory Sunday. Grace Berger, who had 19 points and nine rebounds, hit a half-court buzzer-beater that gave Indiana a 38-32 lead at halftime.
INDIANA STATE
gozags.com

WBB Takes Down Montana on the Road, 67-60

MISSOULA, Mont. – The Gonzaga women's basketball team traveled to Montana for the first road game of the season and defeated the Griz, 67-60. Three Zags scored in double figures for Gonzaga with junior Kayleigh Truong recording 13, Cierra Walker with 10 and junior Kaylynne Truong scoring a team-high of 15 points.
MONTANA STATE
Derrick

Strawther scores 18 as No. 1 Gonzaga beat Alcorn State 84-57

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 18 points in top-ranked Gonzaga's dominating 84-57 win over Alcorn State on Monday night, extending the nation's longest home-winning streak to 54 games. Freshman Hunter Sallis added 16 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which was coming off a decisive win over then-No. 5 Texas...
BASKETBALL
brownbears.com

Women's Basketball falls to Central Connecticut, 67-60

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball fell to Central Connecticut State 67-60 on Thursday (Nov. 18) in the Bears home opener. Isabella Maruicio scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Bears in the defeat. Brown (1-3) trailed by as much as 19 in the third quarter before getting the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky basketball managers beat Ohio 106-67

When you go to Rupp Arena to watch the Kentucky Wildcats play, you don’t normally think of the guys who supply the players and coaches with drinks and towels, and mop the floor after timeouts. They help the game flow smoothly, and largely go unrecognized. However, when your managers/grad assistants...
KENTUCKY STATE

