Woman says she was sexually assaulted near Warner Park, Madison police investigating

By Matthew Clark
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault near Warner Park.

According to police, it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near North Sherman Avenue and Trailsway.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was by her car when a man came up behind her and made “inappropriate sexual comments.”

Officers said the man then touched the woman inappropriately. When the woman screamed, the man ran away.

Police searched the area using a K9, but did not find a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Situation involving report of ‘possibly armed subject’ in McFarland resolved, officials say

MCFARLAND, Wis. — A situation involving a “possibly armed subject” in McFarland has been “peacefully resolved,” officials said Wednesday night. Earlier Wednesday evening, McFarland police had asked the public to stay indoors as officers investigated reports of a potentially armed subject near Sigglekow Road. According to a tweet sent by Dane County Emergency Management on behalf of the McFarland Police Department,...
MCFARLAND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Kenosha sheriff provides cookies, coffee while promoting unity as Rittenhouse jury deliberates

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is doing what he can to break any tension among the couple dozen people gathered outside the county courthouse as they await a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial — including delivering cookies and coffee to protesters on both sides of the case. Beth says he picked up about 500 cookies from...
KENOSHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on East Washington Ave. suffers minor injuries, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle on East Washington Avenue Wednesday evening, according to Madison police. An officer at the scene said a woman was crossing while not in a crosswalk near the intersection of Annamark Drive past East Towne Mall. Further details were not immediately available. RELATED: East Washington Avenue: A...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

