Early fog but then the sun comes back and stays for most of the week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA , Texas-: Today: Mostly cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 83 degrees. Winds: S 10-15 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog before 8 am. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies with light winds...

CBS Boston

Winter Weather Forecast: Below Average Snowfall, Warmer Than Average Temperatures, WBZ-TV Weather Team Predicts

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s be real – a winter outlook is an educated guess about future events months in advance. A lot can go wrong. The temperature tea leaves are a little easier to read, but in the snowfall department just one or two big events can greatly influence an entire season. Even years when we think the outlook is doing well (like 2017-18) a month like March can blow it all up. That entire winter went in perfect lockstep with our preseason ideas, until 2-to-3 feet of snow fell at the very end! Sometimes I marvel at the extremes. We...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Winter 2021-2022: colder to start with more snow likely in December

Our winter weather outlook is back. And this season looks to bring a bit of everything, which should please both the "snow hounds" and the "winter haters" of our community. Our formula, which we’ve been using since 2008, continues to provide accurate results. Let's look back at the winter of...
CBS Boston

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: Some Rain, But No Major Storms Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s one of the busiest travel periods of the entire year, Thanksgiving week. If you’re not flying to grandma’s, your probably driving. Or, perhaps you have family and friends headed your way next week. There are enough headaches this time of year; busy airports, crowded grocery aisles, you don’t need any other sources of stress. Sure would be nice to take the weather off that list wouldn’t it? I think I can be of service. As of this writing, I do not see any major weather worries next week. We have been watching for a potential coastal storm for...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday. With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night. Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues With More Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boat hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Weekend Change Brings A Little Moisture

DENVER(CBS)- A fast moving cold front will be whipping through Colorado on Saturday. The system has limited moisture but, enough to see a some moisture hit the state. Credit:CBS4 The change will roll thru the mountains by Saturday morning with snow ramping up during the day. Credit:CBS4 For Denver and the eastern plains as the front moves through eastern Colorado by afternoon there may be a few isolated rain showers that pop up into the evening. Might be cold enough for the Palmer Divide to get a little dusting of snow mixed in Saturday night. At this time it looks like some of the northern and central mountains may pick up about 1 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. Credit:CBS4 By Sunday the front and the moisture are gone. Leaving behind a cool but, mostly sunny finish for the weekend. Credit:CBS4
COLORADO STATE
WTRF

Cloudy skies stay around for most of your Saturday

TONIGHT: We saw a few rays of sun early in the day, with cloud coverage building in across the Ohio Valley. It has been a constantly chilly day with a slight breeze that makes the day feel much worse. Temperatures have not broken out of the mid 30s for our high so far today. Planning to head over to the parade this evening? BUNDLE UP! It will be cold, and any sort of wind will make it feel that much colder. Tonight, we will start to clear out from the cloud cover with temps dropping towards the mid 20s. It will be a frosty cold start to your Saturday.
crossroadstoday.com

Warm afternoons this upcoming weekend

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening a mostly clear sky but overnight more clouds are expected to move in from the coast. Lows in the upper 40s. On Saturday, expect a chilly start but temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80° with partly cloudy skies. More clouds on Sunday as a cold front arrives late in the afternoon and evening bringing a chance for showers and isolated storms.
KCRA.com

AM Fog Followed by Sun

Expect fog each morning in the valley, mainly on the east side. Fog should mix out by midday allowing for mostly sunny skies. Highs this weekend will range in the 60s.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will be possible on Sunday, but mainly before noon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be turning windy and colder by late Sunday as a front moves through the area. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be much colder for Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on Monday afternoon, but a strong wind will make it feel like the teens. Look for the upper 30s on Tuesday, then mid-40s by Wednesday with a chance for showers. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2)(Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Breezy Weekend With Possible Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — As a ridge of high pressure slides away from us, a return flow from the south/southwest will carry weekend highs well into the upper 40s, near 50. Extra clouds will be around this weekend. A 30% chance of rain showers develop Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Temps crash behind the front on Monday with highs around the freezing mark and wind chills in the teens. TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 34. SATURDAY : MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 48. SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 49.
CHICAGO, IL
crossroadstoday.com

Texas could repeat its electricity crisis if extreme weather hits this winter

(CNN) — Several regions of the United States are at risk of widespread power outages if extreme weather hits this winter, according to an assessment by the non-profit North American Reliability Corporation. Texas, which generates more electricity than any other state, could see numerous power plants become inoperable with the...
TEXAS STATE

