ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson ridiculed after saying Cop26 was in Edinburgh, not Glasgow

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SbNP_0cwuVvfx00

Boris Johnson has mistakenly suggested that the historic COP26 climate summit was in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, not Glasgow, where it actually took place.

The UK prime minister, who had kicked off the meeting two weeks ago with his speech which quoted climate activist Greta Thunberg, appeared to get the two major Scottish cities confused during a post COP26 press conference from Downing Street on Sunday alongside minister and COP26 president Alok Sharma.

Responding to a question about UN general secretary Antonio Guterres’s reaction to the outcome of COP Johnson said: “I don’t think António would want people to think that we’ve cracked it here at COP in Edinburgh, of course not.”

In the grand scheme of Johnson’s slip-ups, we have to say this one is minor but, regardless, it didn’t go unnoticed and the PM was inevitably roasted on social media for this geographical mix-up.

Amazingly, this wasn’t the first time that someone of note had confused Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Somehow CNN managed to send veteran news anchor Wolf Blitzer, to the Scottish capital to report on COP which was happening 46 miles away.

In addition, the usually accurate Barack Obama also fell foul of a geographical mishap when he spoke at COP last week when he referred to Scotland as part of the “Emerald Isles.” I think you’ll find that’s Ireland, Obama, not the UK.

Regardless of what city it was in, COP26 wound up being a significant event after India and China committed to reducing their reliance on coal, which Johnson said: “sounded the death knell for coal power.” However, campaigners have criticised the Glasgow Climate Pact for being a “phase down” rather than a “phase out” of coal power.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Her boot resting on my brother’s thigh’: Boris Johnson’s sister says he knew Ghislaine Maxwell at university

Boris Johnson’s sister has suggested that the prime minister was a university friend of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial in the US on charges of grooming underage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.In an article for The Spectator magazine, Rachel Johnson painted a colourful picture of the pair relaxing together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford, where they were contemporaries in the 1980s.The “shiny glamazon” Maxwell had her high-heeled boot “resting on my brother Boris’s thigh” as she held forth to fellow students, she said.Ms Johnson remained vague about how well her brother knew Maxwell...
U.K.
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Cop26 news: Boris Johnson says pact ‘sounds death knell for coal’ but admits disappointment at pledges

Boris Johnson has admitted his “disappointment” at the Cop26 climate pact after coal pledges were watered down.Holding a press conference with Cop26 president Alok Sharma, he said the agreement “sounded the death knell for coal” and dismissed criticism that the shift from phasing “out” coal to phasing “down” the dirty fuel was a significant change in language. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson is facing accusations from Labour that he “undermined” his own climate conference minister by failing to back him up with ambitious UK commitments.It comes after the government faced criticism for not bringing down a firm enough hand on India and China’s demands to make a last-minute change to the text on coal in the deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday. Read More Cop26: Nations announce landmark Glasgow climate pact after last-minute weakening on coalCop26: 10 key takeaways from the final deal agreed in GlasgowCop26: ‘Meek and weak’ climate pact blasted for lack of urgency on emission cuts
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘trashes democracy’, says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of "trashing democracy" over his handling of the Owen Paterson saga. "He does not even have the decency to come here either to defend what he did or apologise for his actions," Mr Starmer said of the prime minister's absence from Monday's emergency sleaze debate.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Alok Sharma
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Boris Johnson poised to trigger Article 16 but will hold fire during Cop26 summit

Article 16 will not be triggered by the Government during the Cop26 climate change summit, which ends next week, despite EU fears that action is imminent. The mechanism, which would see the UK attempt to unilaterally suspend parts of the Brexit agreement over Northern Ireland, could be used near the end of this month at the earliest, according to UK sources.
POLITICS
BBC

Geoffrey Cox row: Boris Johnson says MPs must serve their constituents

MPs who are not available to help constituents and represent them in Parliament are "not doing the job", Downing Street has said. It comes after Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox was found to have been working remotely from the Caribbean. The former attorney general has earned over £700,000 doing legal...
POLITICS
Indy100

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw criticised for ‘fat shaming’ after saying Boris Johnson has ‘put on weight’

A Labour MP has been criticised after he remarked on prime minister Boris Johnson’s weight. In response to a widely-criticised photo of the PM walking through a hospital yesterday without a mask, Ben Bradshaw, the MP for Exeter, took a rather different line of attack from those questioning whether Johnson had followed coronavirus guidance, and opted to comment on his appearance instead, saying:
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson urges nations to make ‘bold compromises and ambitious commitments’ in final summit week

Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to make “bold compromises and ambitious commitments” as the Cop26 climate crisis summit enters its final week.In an intervention marking the half-way point of the meeting, the prime minister warned that his colleagues have “one week left to deliver for the world”.A week ago around 120 leaders and theirs negotiators, officials and ministers gathered in Glasgow with the stated aim of limiting global warming to 1.5C.Now teams from 195 countries plus the European Union will work to reach collective agreement on more than 200 pages of text setting out their climate pledges.Issues which need...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Un#Uk#Scottish#Cnn#The Glasgow Climate Pact
The Independent

The chances of success at Cop26 are diminishing – and Boris Johnson knows it

The notion that the survival of life on Earth depends on Boris Johnson is not a comfortable one, and it might even frighten the prime minister himself. The chances of success at Cop26 appear to be receding. The published draft agreement is underwhelming, fatally compromised by the reluctance of powers such as China, Russia, India and Saudi Arabia to do the right thing, as well as the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen declining to sign up to a truly ambitious vehicle electrification programme.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Scotland
arcamax.com

Queen Elizabeth is very well, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson believes Queen Elizabeth is "very well". The 95-year-old monarch was absent from the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London after suffering a back sprain, but the UK Prime Minister has reassured the British public that the Queen is generally in good health. Speaking to the media at a...
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Johnson to attend COP26 in Glasgow later on Wednesday: Spokesperson

Glasgow [UK], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Wednesday plans to make a second visit to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) currently being held in Glasgow, his office told Sputnik. A representative for 10 Downing Street confirmed that Johnson would return to the...
U.K.
BBC

UK is not a corrupt country, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has hit back at sleaze allegations, insisting the UK is not "remotely a corrupt country". The prime minister said MPs faced "tough" scrutiny - and those who broke the rules should be punished. He was speaking to the world's media at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. It...
U.K.
Telegraph

Boris Johnson: Keep hopes of 1.5C global warming target alive in Cop26 talks

Boris Johnson has urged countries to keep alive hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C in the "notoriously hard" Cop26 negotiations. On Saturday, Archie Young, the UK's lead negotiator, said the official talks were at a "critical juncture". "The mood is mixed, and I say that not in any pejorative sense. It's really a reflection of the fact that it is tense right now," he added.
U.K.
The Independent

Cop26: ‘We risk blowing it’ on climate change, Boris Johnson warns

Prime minister Boris Johnson has warned that “we risk blowing it” on climate if countries do not agree a draft deal on the table at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.Speaking from London, the prime minister said he was urging world leaders to show the “courage” to secure a deal which could put the world on a track to limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.But his call for them to sign off the draft agreement published early on Friday is a clear indication that he has given up hope of achieving any further improvements on a text which...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson speaks at Cop26 summit

Boris Johnson is holding a news conference at Cop26 in Glasgow. The prime minister set to update the public on the negotiations taking place at the climate summit and it’s believed a draft document that sets out a goal of net-zero emissions is being scrutinised. Away from the topic of...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘undermined’ Alok Sharma at Cop26 with climate hypocrisy, says Labour

Boris Johnson has been accused of “undermining” his own climate conference minister Alok Sharma by failing to back him up with ambitious UK commitments at Cop26.Labour said the target of keeping global warming within 1.5C was in “intensive care” following the agreement reached by world leaders at the end of the Glasgow summit.The opposition claimed the prime minister had left his Cop26 president in a weak position, because of the government’s overseas aid budget cut and the failure to stop UK fossil fuel projects.Writing for The Independent, shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband said the government must “learn the lessons...
INDIA
Indy100

Indy100

121K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy