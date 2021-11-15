ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Tripura violence: India court grants bail to detained journalists

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indian court has granted bail to two journalists who were detained in India's north-eastern state of Tripura for "spreading communal disharmony". They were reporting on religious tensions in Tripura following recent attacks on mosques and properties owned by Muslims. Journalists and media right groups had criticised their detention...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Indian reporters accused of sparking tensions granted bail

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Two Indian journalists who were detained over the weekend on charges of inciting communal violence after tweeting that religious attacks on Muslims were worse than police had reported were granted bail by a court in the northeastern state of Tripura. Samriddhi K. Sakunia and Swarna Jha...
INDIA
International Business Times

US Journalist Detained In Myanmar Pardoned And Released

A US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar since May was pardoned and deported on Monday, a day before he was due to face terror and sedition charges that could have jailed him for life. The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

India withdraws three controversial farm laws after more than a year of protest, announces Narendra Modi

India will be repealing its three hugely controversial farm laws by the end of this month, more than a year after the start of widespread protests against them, announced prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The laws led tens of thousands of protesters to march on the capital Delhi last November, beginning a sit-in protest that has caused huge physical disruption, blocked the government’s legislative agenda and led to the deaths of hundreds of farmers. In an address to the nation on Friday morning, Mr Modi said: “We tried our best to explain to farmers. We were even ready to...
AGRICULTURE
Derrick

Cambodian court denies bail to 14 opposition members

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia on Wednesday denied the bail requests of 14 detained members of a dissolved opposition party who have been charged with treason for taking part in nonviolent political activities over the past several years. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court said it denied...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripura#Vandalism#Mosque#Bangladesh#Indian#Hw News Network#Hindu
AFP

The radicals behind Pakistan's anti-France protests

They have terrorised religious minorities, incited riots against France, and mobilised thousands of fanatical supporters who have paralysed Pakistan with violent protests at a moment's notice. In just five years the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP) -- whose leader, Saad Rizvi, was released from detention on Thursday -- has seen its reach explode in Pakistan, opening a new chapter in the country's deadly confrontation with extremism. The party, also known as the Movement at the Service of the Prophet, launched a campaign against France after Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo last year republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims. But the TLP first began making headlines in 2016, when they protested the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who assassinated the governor of Punjab over his stance on blasphemy, a massively inflammatory charge punishable by death in Pakistan.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said. He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s. It is understood Pitchfork, 61, was returned to custody on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Mexico Detains Man Implicated in Pegasus Spy Plot Against Journalist

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican man was arrested on allegations of cyber spying on a journalist using Pegasus, a global spy tool that has been used to hack smartphones, according to the attorney general on Monday. The suspect was detained last week in the central city of Queretaro and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

World War One: German dressed as woman to avoid capture

As World War One drew to a close, a German officer masqueraded as a glamorous woman to avoid capture. Lt Heinrich Ernst Heinz had twice escaped prisoner of war camps, and was at one point living in London. But why did he travel to Cardiff to hand himself in to...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

Anniversary of peace deals in Nepal and Colombia: Views on female ex-soldiers need to be challenged

November sees the anniversary of two peace deals — on Nov. 21, Nepal’s agreement reaches its 15th anniversary and on Nov. 24, Colombia commemorates its fifth anniversary of the La Havana Peace Deal. In both armed conflicts, women actively participated in combatant roles, challenging gender norms. But what are female ex-combatants experiences when they return to civilian society? The number of women joining armed groups has grown significantly recently. Research shows that some of the armed groups’ ideologies (egalitarian, liberation, equality and justice) resonate with women’s personal aspirations, motivating them to participate. In leftist insurgencies, women are often offered critical...
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Israel defence minister's cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran

A man employed as a cleaner in the home of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz was charged Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group which is purportedly linked to Iran. According to the indictment published by Israel's justice ministry, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4. An arrest warrant for Gorochovsky said he had an extensive criminal history, including five convictions and prison time served for various offences including bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the home of one of Israel's top security officials. In a separate statement, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Gorochovsky had never gained access to "classified materials" and therefore did not successfully share state secrets.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. In his letter requesting a deferral, ambassador Malaya said the Philippine government was investigating the alleged crimes against humanity committed during the drug war.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy