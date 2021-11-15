ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich hires Dean Smith a week after he was fired by Villa

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLCcL_0cwuVnrN00
Aston Villa's head coach Dean Smith reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich appointed Dean Smith as manager of the Premier League’s last-placed team on Monday, a week after he was fired by Aston Villa.

The 50-year-old Smith replaces Daniel Farke, who was dismissed last weekend despite overseeing Norwich’s first win of the league season.

“It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League,” Smith said in a statement.

Now the aim is avoiding an instant relegation to the League Championship.

“Dean has an outstanding track record and as soon as he made it clear that he was ready to go straight back into a managerial role we contacted him immediately,” Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber said. “He shares the same values and vision as the club, has a proven track record of winning games in the Premier League as well as developing players and building a winning culture and mentality.”

Norwich is bottom of the Premier League, five points from safety after 11 matches.

Smith’s first game in charge will be against Southampton at Carrow Road on Saturday. Southampton was also the opponent for Smith’s last match in charge of Villa, which led to a fifth successive loss and his departure from the club.

Norwich has scored five goals all season, including two in the win over Brentford last week which could not save Farke from losing his job. Providing a regular supply line for main striker Teemu Pukki will be crucial to Norwich’s chances, as will finding goals from elsewhere on the field.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dean Smith sacked by Aston Villa after losing five successive matches

Dean Smith has been sacked as the manager of Aston Villa the Premier League club have announced. Smith, who guided the club back to the top flight, has paid the price for the team’s disappointing form this season with Villa having lost their last five games. Friday’s 1-0 defeat at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith confident he would’ve turned Aston Villa’s form around

Dean Smith revealed he believed he would have ended Aston Villa’s slump with more time.The 50-year-old was sacked as boss on Sunday after three years in charge with Villa 16th in the Premier League.He took Villa back to the top flight in 2019 and helped them beat the drop on the final day in 2020. They finished 11th last season but sold skipper Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100million.Smith signed Emi Buendia, for a record deal worth £38m, while also buying Leon Bailey and Danny Ings to replace Grealish in the summer.But Villa fired the former Walsall and Brentford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Stuart Webber
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Daniel Farke
Shropshire Star

Dean Smith thanks supporters in classy statement after Aston Villa exit

Former boss Dean Smith has expressed hope Villa can fulfil their European ambitions after thanking fans for their “love and support” during his reign. Smith was sacked on Sunday after three years in charge of the club he has supported since childhood, following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sacked Dean Smith insists he would have led Aston Villa to a top-half finish in the Premier League if given more time, despite leaving the club in 16th place after five straight defeats

Sacked Aston Villa manager Dean Smith believes he would have ended their slump in form if he had been given more time. The 50-year-old was axed on Sunday after three years in charge with Villa lying 16th in the Premier League. He took Villa back to the top flight in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

TOM COLLOMOSSE: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is on Aston Villa's list of targets to replace Dean Smith after he was sacked following five successive defeats

Steven Gerrard is prominent on Aston Villa’s list of possible targets after Dean Smith was sacked on Sunday. Smith’s reign was brought to an end after five successive defeats, the latest of which was at Southampton on Friday. He leaves with Villa 15th in the table. The 50-year-old was called...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#England#Ap#The Premier League#Southampton
BBC

Dean Smith: Aston Villa sack manager after three years in charge

Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith after three years in charge. Smith, 50, leaves following Villa's 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Friday, the club's fifth successive defeat in the Premier League. Villa are 17th in the league, two points above the relegation zone. "This year we have not seen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith: Norwich appoint former Aston Villa manager as Daniel Farke replacement

Norwich have appointed Dean Smith as their new manager to replace Daniel Farke, only a week after Smith himself was sacked by Aston Villa. Smith takes over at Carrow Road with the club five points from safety and bottom of the Premier League on just five points. His first game in charge comes next Saturday at home to Southampton - the same club he faced and was beaten by in his final match with Villa.Norwich sacked Farke last weekend, despite securing the club’s first win of the season at Brentford, ending his four-year spell in Norfolk.Upon his appointment, Smith reflected...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich City fans react to Dean Smith appointment

Norwich City has named its new manager as Dean Smith, who was sacked by Aston Villa the same weekend fans' favourite Daniel Farke left Carrow Road. As the Canaries languish at the bottom of the Premier League with just five points from 11 games, do supporters think Smith has what it takes?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich City manager

The news comes after Norwich sacked German Daniel Farke from his position just hours after the club picked up their first win of the season against Brentford. Smith, who enjoyed an overall quite successful spell as Aston Villa manager, was sacked last weekend the day after Farke was also relieved of his duties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Dean Smith named boss of struggling Norwich City

London (AFP) – The Premier League’s bottom side Norwich City on Monday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, tasked with saving them from relegation. The 50-year-old Smith, who was axed by Villa on November 7 after five successive defeats, takes over at Carrow Road...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Dean Smith to make Prem history

Norwich City boss Dean Smith is set to make a Premier League history this weekend. Smith will become the first ever manager to take charge of successive Premier League matches against the same opponent after taking over at Norwich City. Norwich confirmed the appointment of Smith as their new head...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Dean Smith wanted swift return to management following Aston Villa sacking because 'that's what I'm good at'... and new Norwich boss is relishing challenge of Premier League survival after putting family trips on hold

Dean Smith is back in management and his rapid return with Norwich is mixed news for his wife. On the plus side, he won’t have so much time on his hands that he ends up checking the fridge for out of date food and nagging Mrs Smith about any issues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
350K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy